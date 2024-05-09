The Office‘s John Krasinski established himself as a first-rate horror and sci-fi director and writer with 2018’s A Quiet Place and its 2021 follow-up, A Quiet Place Part II. For the third film in the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One, Krasinski is turning the clock back to the beginning of the franchise’s central alien invasion .

Krasinski co-wrote the script with Michael Sarnoski, who also directed the film. And in the new trailer, we get a firsthand look at the fall of New York City.

A Quiet Place: Day One | Official Trailer 2 (2024 Movie) - Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn

The early part of the trailer takes place from the point of view of Sam (Lupita Nyong’o), a woman who is simply having a day out in the city with her “emotional support cat” when the creatures arrive and begin slaughtering every human they can find. The aliens are functionally blind, but their hearing is impeccable. Even making the slightest sound invites the aliens’ attention, and that’s a lesson that too many New Yorkers fail to learn in time.

But Sam realizes the truth, and so does her new companion, Eric (Stranger Things and The Fantastic Four‘s Joseph Quinn). Sam and Eric are strangers to each other, but they have a common goal of getting out of New York City alive. However, that’s going to be a lot harder after the army destroys the bridges connecting the city to the rest of the state.

Only one cast member from A Quiet Place Part II is confirmed to appear in this prequel: Djimon Hounsou’s Henri. Sam encounters Henri during her journey, and he’s also aware that their survival depends on silence. But someone else in the trailer has the bad luck to be standing next to a noisy machine when the aliens come calling again.

A Quiet Place: Day One will open in theaters on Friday, June 28.

