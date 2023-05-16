 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Fantastic Four: Everything we know about the MCU movie

Blair Marnell
By

In 1961, writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby created the Marvel Universe as we know it with Fantastic Four. As envisioned by Lee and Kirby, the group included Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Susan Storm/Invisible Girl (Sue later renamed herself Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing. The team was transformed and given superhuman abilities due to exposure to cosmic rays on an unauthorized space flight. But in the face of adversity, the FF decided to band together to protect the Earth. And they soon found themselves as the harbinger of a new age of heroes that included Spider-Man, Hulk, the Avengers, and the X-Men.

While Roger Corman did make a Fantastic Four movie in the ’90s, it was never officially released. Instead, 20th Century Fox brought Fantastic Four to the big screen in 2005, and followed that up with a sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, in 2007. A Fantastic Four reboot was also released in 2015. But in 2019, Disney officially acquired the entertainment assets of 20th Century Fox, which included the rights to make another Fantastic Four movie.

Recommended Videos

Once the deal with Fox closed, Marvel Studios confirmed plans to reboot the Fantastic Four within the MCU. And it’s currently one of the most-anticipated projects on Marvel’s docket. Fans have a lot of questions about this movie and there is intense interest to learn which actors will be cast as Marvel’s first family of superheroes. To keep you up to speed, this is everything we know about the MCU Fantastic Four movie so far.

When will Fantastic Four be released?

The official logo for Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four."

Marvel Studios has set February 14, 2025, as the release date for Fantastic Four. However, the current writer’s strike may potentially affect those plans. It will be the second film in Marvel’s Phase 6, which will bring The Multiverse Saga to an end.

Who will write and direct Fantastic Four?

A close up of Alex Ross's cover for Fantastic Four #1.

Matt Shakman signed on to direct Fantastic Four after the MCU’s Spider-Man helmer, Jon Watts, dropped out of the project. Shakman’s only previous feature film credit is a little-known 2014 thriller called Cut Bank. That said, Shakman has extensive experience as a director for television, including Marvel’s WandaVision, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, The Boys, and many others.

Josh Friedman is handling the current draft of the script. Friedman created Apple TV+’s Foundation series and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. James Cameron also recruited Friedman to work on the Avatar sequels with him, including The Way of Water.

Is John Krasinski in Fantastic Four?

doctor-strange-multiverse-of-madness-mister-fantastic-

The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski was a popular fan-cast for Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. Marvel made that dream come true when Krasinski had a small appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But in true Marvel fashion, Krasinski’s Reed was from an alternate Earth, and he was brutally murdered minutes after his introduction.

But unfortunately, Krasinski has indicated that his appearance was only a one-off. In December 2022, Krasinski told The Wrap “There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan. Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”

Who is portraying Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot?

Reed Richards as Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's comics.

Right now, the popular rumor is that Marvel wants Adam Driver to play Reed Richards. Note that this is far from confirmed, and none of the Hollywood trades have touched this report. But if it does come to pass, we’ve already explained why Driver would be a fantastic choice.

Who is rumored to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman?

Susan Storm as illustrated by Adam Hughes.

A better question would be who isn’t rumored to play Sue Storm? Almost every Hollywood blonde has been rumored to be under consideration, and several non-blondes as well. Two of the most frequent names that come up are Vanessa Kirby and Jodie Comer. But more recently, DC’s Harley Quinn actress, Margot Robbie, has been linked to the potential role as well.

Who will play the Human Torch in the MCU?

Johnny Storm flies into action in this image of the Human Torch.

Despite the fact that his powers involve lighting his body on fire, there aren’t a lot of burning rumors about the actor playing Johnny Storm compared to Reed and Sue. For now, the two most-often mentioned names are Paul Mescal and Austin Butler.

Which actors are rumored to portray The Thing?

Ben Grimm is the Thing in this image from Marvel Comics.

Believe it or not, but the largest rumor to date about who would play the Thing was Mila Kunis. And it was so prevalent that Kunis herself shot down the rumor while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Apparently, this rumor was started because Kunis was seen sharing a lunch meeting with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman.

“Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together according to the internet,” said Kunis via The Playlist. “We went out to a deli and had lunch together, and the next day, I’m somehow in Fantastic Four. I am not in Fantastic Four, but I know who is.”

Who will be the villain of the MCU’s Fantastic Four?

An image of Marvel's Doctor Doom.

This is currently unknown. But given the history of the Fantastic Four, the safest bets are Doctor Doom or Galactus. The FF also have a history with one of Kang’s variants, Rama-Tut, so that’s another possibility. Lesser-known Fantastic Four villains include the Mole Man, Annihilus, and Puppet Master. That’s why Doom and Galactus would probably be the best choices available.

How does Fantastic Four fit into the MCU?

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, there are already big plans to explore the FF and their mythology in the MCU.

“Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics,” said Feige while speaking with EW. “There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”

One of the reasons why the Disney and Fox deal was such a big deal for Marvel is that many of the Fantastic Four’s ancillary characters like Silver Surfer, and most of Marvel’s major alien races were tied to the FF rights. With the Fantastic Four in the MCU, all of those characters are potentially in play to further expand Marvel’s adventures in space.

Will the Fantastic Four be in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Kang walks on a battlefield in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Officially, Marvel has yet to confirm that the Fantastic Four will be in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Unofficially, you can probably count on it. Fantastic Four and The Kang Dynasty are both part of Marvel’s Phase 6, which will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. The easiest way to start integrating the FF into the MCU ahead of that event would be to put them in an Avengers movie as soon as possible.

Will there be a sequel to Fantastic Four?

The cast of the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four.

Barring the onset of full-blown superhero fatigue at the box office or Fantastic Four flopping in theaters, then there will almost certainly be a sequel. However, fans should remember that the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot was a massive flop with only $167.9 million worldwide. Audiences largely rejected it, and there was no sequel. The current Fantastic Four creative team should consider that a cautionary tale.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything you need to know about The Flash movie
Ezra Miller pushed a version of himself up against a wall in The Flash.

The Flash's journey to the big screen has been full of roadblocks and speed bumps. In the fall of 2014, Ezra Miller was cast as Barry Allen/The Flash in the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU). After making cameos in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad and starring in 2017's Justice League, Miller was supposed to have his own Flash film in 2018. However, the creatives behind the film continued to change hands for years, leading to multiple delays.

Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and the duos of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) were either hired or at least linked to direct The Flash before Andy Muschietti (It movies) was officially brought on in November 2019. The other issue behind The Flash's delay involves Miller and his notorious controversies and legal issues. From harassment allegations to multiple arrests, there were discussions about whether The Flash would ever be released.

Read more
Who should be cast in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie?
The Fantastic Four get ready for battle in a Marvel comic book.

February 14, 2025, will mark the debut of Marvel's First Family in the ever-expanding, slightly infuriating Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, simply titled Fantastic Four, will be helmed by Matt Shankman, who directed WandaVision, the best MCU show so far. Shankman originally worked on the screenplay with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, but recent news revealed Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman will re-write the script, perhaps to add more sci-fi elements.

Beyond what this change in screenwriters means, at least we know the project is moving along nicely and will likely meet its tentative release date. It also means that casting for the four lead roles will almost certainly happen this year, probably at a major event like San Diego Comic-Con. Since the project was first announced in 2019, multiple names have been thrown around as potential castings for Marvel's First Family. However, until a formal announcement is made, we have ample room to make informed guesses, wishful thinking suggestions, and everything in between. And, like every superhero fan, we have several ideas of who could and should play the Fantastic Four.
Who should play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic?

Read more
We might not see Iron Man 4 or Black Panther 3 in the MCU – and that’s a problem
Ton Stark stands with his suit in the background in a scene from Iron Man 3.

The once mighty Marvel brand has taken a beating recently. While the studio's latest movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, broke records and grossed over $120 million in its opening weekend, it received generally negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, and the subsequent weekends saw dramatic declines in attendance. The Paul Rudd/Jonathan Majors threequel is the rare Marvel movie to make less than its predecessors, and a few outlets, including Variety and Digital Trends, openly questioned the value of the brand. Is Hollywood's most successful studio finally experiencing audience fatigue?

That question was surprisingly answered, sort of, by Disney's CEO Bob Iger, who recently gave a speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. In regards to Marvel, Iger said that "sequels typically worked well for us. Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?” It's a rhetorical question, of course, as the highly respected executive is openly questioning Marvel's largely profitable strategy of pumping out threequels (from 2013's Iron Man 3 to last month's Quantumania) and the odd fourquel (2022's terrible Thor: Love and Thunder). But is he right? And if he isn't, what should Marvel's approach be after suffering a rare, and very public, failure?
Is Iron Man 4 now off the table?

Read more