Michael Keaton’s outlaw ghost returns in the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

By
A woman and Betelgeuse stand next to each other with confused looks on their faces.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice is back to wreak havoc on the Deetz family in the latest trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“The living. The dead. Can they coexist? That’s what we’re here to find out,” Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz proclaims in the trailer. Set to an ominous version of Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), the new footage begins at the funeral for Lydia’s father, Charles Deetz, played by Jeffrey Jones in Beetlejuice. While in Winter River, Lydia’s teenage daughter, Astrid (Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega), discovers the model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. Once Beetlejuice’s name is said three times, the titular “bio-exorcist” (Keaton) returns to haunt and terrorize the Deetz family.

Besides Keaton and Ryder, Catherine O’Hara reprises her role as Lydia’s stepmother, Delia Deetz, for the sequel. The new cast members include Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe.

Tim Burton directs Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from a script written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a story by Gough, Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith. Producers include Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Tim Burton.

Burton directed 1988’s Beetlejuice, which grossed nearly $75 million on a $15 million budget. The film starred Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as Barbara and Adam Maitland, a married couple who become ghosts after dying in a car accident. The Maitlands cannot leave their home and haunt the new owners, the Deetzes (O’Hara, Jones, and Ryder). However, the Maitlands and Deetzes eventually join forces against the sinister demon, Beetlejuice (Keaton).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters and IMAX by Warner Bros. on September 6, 2024.

