Alien: Romulus trailer teases more face-hugging madness

The new trailer for Alien: Romulus is a direct reminder that in space, no one can hear you scream.

In the trailer, a group of space colonists boards a deteriorating space station to look for anything useful. If the group wants to go home, this mission is “their only ticket out of here.” Yet, the humans are not alone on the abandoned station. The terrifying trailer teases more face-hugging madness as a Xenomorph sadistically hunts the humans, unleashing hell on them at every turn.

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu.

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer

Fede Álvarez, who helmed 2013’s Evil Dead and 2016’s Don’t Breathe, directs Alien: Romulus from a script he wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Ridley Scott, who directed Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, is a producer on Alien: Romulus. Michael Pruss and Walter Hill are also listed as producers. Executive producers include Álvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor, and Tom Moran.

20th Century Studios released a new poster on June 3 that features a Facehugger.

On the Alien timeline, Romulus is set between 1979’s Alien and 1985’s Aliens. It’s the seventh film in the Alien franchise, and the first since 2017’s Alien: Covenant. The previous six Alien movies combined to gross nearly $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. The Alien franchise also teamed up with Predator for two crossover films: 2004’s Alien vs. Predator and 2007’s Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

Alien: Romulus was originally going to stream exclusively on Hulu. However, the film will now have a theatrical release by 20th Century Studios on August 16, 2024.

