The Instigators trailer: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck plan the ultimate heist

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are on the run after a heist goes wrong in the trailer for The Instigators.

In Boston, Rory (Damon) is a father desperate to fix his relationship with his son. However, Rory’s financial problems — a mortgage and back child support — dissuade him from reaching out. In a last-ditch effort to turn his life around, Rory teams with Cobby (Affleck), an ex-con, to rob the mayor on election night. However, the heist goes haywire, forcing the duo to flee. With the police, politicians, and crime bosses after the duo, Rory brings his reluctant therapist (Hong Chau) along as they desperately fight to evade capture.

Recommended Videos

The Instigators also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Jack Harlow, Ving Rhames, Toby Jones, Alfred Molina, and Ron Perlman.

From Apple Original Films, Doug Liman directs The Instigators on a script co-written by Affleck and Chuck Maclean. Damon previously worked with Liman on The Bourne Identity. Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh, and Alison Winter will produce. The film hails from Artists Equity, The Walsh Company, and Studio 8.

It’s a reunion for Damon and Affleck, who famously worked together on Good Will Hunting. Damon starred as Will Hunting, while Affleck played Will’s friend, Morgan O’Mally. Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay along with Casey’s brother, Ben. Since Good Will Hunting, Damon and Affleck have co-starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean‘s trilogy, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer.

The Instigators will have a limited theatrical release on August 2, 2024. It will then stream on Apple TV+ starting August 9.

Editors' Recommendations