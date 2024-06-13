 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Instigators trailer: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck plan the ultimate heist

By
A man sits in the car with a woman beside him and another man in the back seat.
Apple

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are on the run after a heist goes wrong in the trailer for The Instigators.

In Boston, Rory (Damon) is a father desperate to fix his relationship with his son. However, Rory’s financial problems — a mortgage and back child support — dissuade him from reaching out. In a last-ditch effort to turn his life around, Rory teams with Cobby (Affleck), an ex-con, to rob the mayor on election night. However, the heist goes haywire, forcing the duo to flee. With the police, politicians, and crime bosses after the duo, Rory brings his reluctant therapist (Hong Chau) along as they desperately fight to evade capture.

Recommended Videos

The Instigators also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Jack Harlow, Ving Rhames, Toby Jones, Alfred Molina, and Ron Perlman.

From Apple Original Films, Doug Liman directs The Instigators on a script co-written by Affleck and Chuck Maclean. Damon previously worked with Liman on The Bourne Identity. Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh, and Alison Winter will produce. The film hails from Artists Equity, The Walsh Company, and Studio 8.

Related

It’s a reunion for Damon and Affleck, who famously worked together on Good Will Hunting. Damon starred as Will Hunting, while Affleck played Will’s friend, Morgan O’Mally. Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay along with Casey’s brother, Ben. Since Good Will Hunting, Damon and Affleck have co-starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Oceans trilogy, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer.

The Instigators will have a limited theatrical release on August 2, 2024. It will then stream on Apple TV+ starting August 9.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Michael Keaton’s outlaw ghost returns in the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer
A woman and Betelgeuse stand next to each other with confused looks on their faces.

Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice is back to wreak havoc on the Deetz family in the latest trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

"The living. The dead. Can they coexist? That's what we're here to find out," Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz proclaims in the trailer. Set to an ominous version of Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), the new footage begins at the funeral for Lydia's father, Charles Deetz, played by Jeffrey Jones in Beetlejuice. While in Winter River, Lydia's teenage daughter, Astrid (Wednesday's Jenna Ortega), discovers the model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. Once Beetlejuice's name is said three times, the titular "bio-exorcist" (Keaton) returns to haunt and terrorize the Deetz family.

Read more
Stranger Things: The First Shadow trailer teases the rise of Henry Creel
A boy holds a blindfold and readies to put it around his eyes.

You can witness the rise of the sinister Henry Creel in the trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the stage play based on Netflix's hit sci-fi series.

It's 1959, and the Creel family is looking for a fresh start in Hawkins, Indiana. “It’s not real. I’m normal,” Henry ominously says in the footage. As the trailer progresses, Henry remains tormented by his telekinesis, eventually winding up at the Hawkins National Laboratory, the site where he will transform into 001, aka Vecna.

Read more
Gus sets out to save the world in Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer
A young boy sits on a jeep with two adults standing in front of him.

All roads lead to Alaska in Netflix's trailer for the third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

Which came first -- the hybrids or the Sick? That's the question posed in the opening moments of the Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer. After defeating General Abbott in the season 2 finale, Gus (Christian Convery) continues his journey to Alaska to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to discover the genesis of the Sick. Joining Gus on the adventure are Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray). Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who yearns to find a cure, eventually joins Gus, though his true intentions remain unclear.

Read more