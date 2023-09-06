 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 great Matt Damon movies you should watch

Dan Girolamo
By

Matt Damon is a man who wears many hats. As an actor, Damon is an A-list star capable of turning in Oscar-nominated performances (The Martian), action spectacles (the Jason Bourne franchise), and invigorating dramas (Oppenheimer). As a screenwriter, Damon won an Academy Award with Ben Affleck for their screenplay in Good Will Hunting. As a producer, Damon has been behind critical hits, including Manchester by the Sea and Air.

Nine times out of 10, you can’t go wrong with a movie featuring Damon. His versatility in multiple genres is why his films have stood the test of time. Next time you sit down to watch something, consider picking one of these five movies in Damon’s filmography.

Recommended Videos

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Robin Williams and Matt Damon sit next to each other on a bench.
Miramax Films

The movie that changed Damon’s life is the 1990s movie Good Will Hunting. Damon, who co-wrote the script with Ben Affleck, stars as Will Hunting, a brilliant 21-year-old from the Southie who works as a janitor at MIT. Will solves a complex math problem left on a blackboard, drawing the attention of Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård).

After Will attacks a police officer, Lambeau helps the genius avoid prison if he agrees to study mathematics under his guidance and attend therapy sessions with Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Backed by terrific performances and a heartfelt script, Good Will Hunting remains a classic over two decades later.

Stream Good Will Hunting on Max.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

Matt Damon walks down the street in The Bourne Identity.
Universal Pictures

Jason Bourne is left for dead in the Mediterranean Sea. After being saved by an Italian fisherman, Bourne has no memory of his identity. However, Bourne’s instincts kick in as he shows elite fighting skills, technical prowess, and proficiency in multiple languages.

Through his investigation, Bourne slowly learns about his previous life in the CIA and the organization’s attempt to “fix their mistake” by hiring assassins to kill him. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Tony Gilroy and William Blake Herron, The Bourne Identity is an intelligent thriller with edge-of-your-seat action sequences. Additionally, it proved Damon could be a viable viable action star.

Stream The Bourne Identity on Prime Video.

The Martian (2015)

Matt Damon stands in his spacesuit on Mars in The Martian.
20th Century Fox

Damon went to Mars as a wise-cracking astronaut in The Martian. Based on Andy Weir’s best-selling novel, The Martian follows the Ares III crew and their mission to Mars. After a dust storm threatens their mission, the crew evacuates Mars. However, they do it without Mark, who was presumed dead after being hit with flying debris.

Much to the surprise of everyone involved in the mission, Mark survives the crash. Alone on Mars, Mark must figure out how to contact NASA on Earth and live with the little supplies he has left. In his words, Mark has to “science the you-know-what out of this.

Rent The Martian on Prime Video.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Talented Mr. Ripley
Paramount Pictures

Damon is a good underdog, a believable action hero, and a compelling dramatic lead. However, Damon has thrived as the villain, especially in The Talented Mr. Ripley. With boyish good looks and a cocky smile, Damon is perfectly cast as Tom Ripley, a con man hired by the wealthy Herbert Greenleaf (James Rebhorn) to persuade his son, Dickie (Jude Law), to return to the United States.

Under the ruse that he was a former classmate at Princeton, Tom befriends Dickie and his girlfriend, Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow). Tom wants to live like Dickie, who has wealth, status, and power. Tom is willing to lie, cheat, steal, and kill to get what he wants, going to extreme lengths for a life that’s not his.

Stream The Talented Mr. Ripley on Paramount+.

Air (2023)

Matt Damon sits at his desk on the in Air.
ANA CARBALLOSA / © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Michael Jordan’s impact on sneakers with the iconic Air Jordan brand is just as miraculous as his play on the court. Nike’s courtship of Jordan is dramatized in Air. In the early 1980s, Nike was known for its running shoes. Their basketball department was nearly nonexistent.

Wanting to compete with Adidas and Converse, Nike’s Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) convinces CEO Phil Knight (Ben Affleck) to go all in on signing Jordan and making him the face of the basketball division. The key to signing Jordan is winning over Michael’s mother, Deloris (Viola Davis). Backed by a stellar cast and Affleck’s sure-handed direction, Air takes an intriguing premise and makes the off-the-court drama as exciting as the actual game.

Stream Air on Prime Video.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best movies on Disney+ right now (September 2023)
The main cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lined up together.

Disney+ has some of the best movies to stream thanks to its combination of theatrical releases and originals. While it's not the most consistent streamer for varied content, having big-name properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic ensures that there's a dense backlog for most viewers. The platform also has the benefit of being one of the most accessible in the streaming market, but this curated and regularly updated guide will nonetheless help you pick the best Disney+ movie selections to stream right now.

What's more, subscribing to the Disney Bundle is also worth your streaming dollars if you're not already signed up. This package grants collective access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu's base ad-supported plan for just $13 a month. Considering the content covered across all of these individual streaming services, it's a fairly competitive value.

Read more
Like Netflix’s Ragnarok? Then watch these 3 TV shows just like it
David Stakston as Magne Seier in Ragnarok.

The end of Ragnarok has arrived on Netflix as the third season of the Norwegian fantasy series premiered in late August. The show stars David Stakston as Magne Seier, an ordinary teenager who discovered that he is the reincarnation of Thor. And where Thor goes, Loki isn't far behind as Magne's half-brother, Laurits Seier (Jonas Strand Gravli), turns out to be the reincarnated god of mischief.

However, Thor and Loki weren't the only figures from Norse mythology to be reborn in the present in this series. And Thor soon finds himself in conflict with the Jutul family, the living incarnations of the giants whose grudge against Thor and his family. But now that Ragnarok has reached its planned conclusion, fantasy fans are going to need a new fix. Fortunately, there are three shows that Ragnarok fans are going to love, and the first one on our list should sound very familiar.
The Almighty Johnsons (2011-2013)

Read more
The best shows on Hulu right now (September 2023)
Rob McElheny and Ryan Reynolds stand to watch a football game in a scene from Welcome to Wrexham

With so many new shows coming to Hulu all the time, there's always something to watch. Even if you aren't anxiously awaiting the arrival of a hot, new show that's on your radar, there's plenty to check out from Hulu's expansive and growing catalog of series. This includes not only Hulu originals, but also legacy network TV content.

As we move full steam ahead into fall and expect delays in new shows due to the ongoing writer's strike, this list of the best shows on Hulu right now highlights some great shows worth watching. From The Bear to Abbott Elementary, catch up on seasons before new ones comes out or watch a show from start to finish to add to your ever-growing list of favorites.

Read more