There’s no better way to pass the time on a long flight than to immerse yourself in a good movie. Running anywhere from about 90 minutes to three-plus hours, movies can keep you occupied while you wait to arrive at a destination. While some people prefer to watch movies and TV shows on their own mobile devices, the on-board experience through the seatback entertainment system found on many airlines typically provides a pretty good selection of current and older titles from which to choose.
Delta, for example, offers a large selection of close to 300 movies as part of its Delta Studio library. This includes a diverse mix of new releases, documentaries, foreign titles, and family-friendly fare. Have a Delta flight coming up? Don’t waste time sifting through the collection. Here are the best movies to watch on Delta airlines.
Another classic coming-of-age film, The Goonies, one of the best ’80s movies, is one you can watch with your teenage and preteen kids (depending on your and their comfort level) while flying to a destination for adventure. Or simply watch on your own and relive the magic of a group of kids from a small neighborhood who set out on a quest to find a long-lost fortune they believe can save their homes from being foreclosed on. It has bullies, criminals, pirates, and even a character named Sloth. Preserved by the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,” The Goonies is the type of movie you can watch again and again, quoting every line as you go — and it never gets old.
