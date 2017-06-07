Take back control of the television with these great kids movies on Netflix

It’s hard to find stuff to watch when you have kids. Movies that they want to see are often nonsensical cartoon adventures, punctuated with moments of sincerity but lacking in coherence. Movies that you want to see are, well, adult movies with adult themes and scenes that kids just aren’t ready for. Still, finding a happy medium isn’t impossible; every so often, a family film comes out that beautifully balances accessibility with detail, incorporating thematic elements and little bits of higher-brow humor that even jaded film veterans can appreciate.

Netflix is full of these gems — hidden or otherwise — ranging from big-budget, live-action blockbusters to independently-produced animation. If you’re looking for a quick fix, though, it can be a pain to scroll through an endless stream of Disney Channel productions. To help, we’ve thrown together a list of some of the best family films that Netflix has to offer. Hit the play button, grab a beer, and pray that Kung Fu Panda doesn’t inspire your young ones to engage in amateur martial arts.

An American Tail Please enable Javascript to watch this video One of the classic animated films of the ‘80s, An American Tail follows a family of mice called the Mousekewitzes, who flee their European village following an attack and make a pilgrimage to America in search of a better life. The journey is harsh, and although they reach New York City alive, they find that life in America may not be as safe as they hoped; son Fievel is separated from the rest of the family, and the mouse community in New York is beset by cats and corruption. Directed by legendary animator Don Bluth, An American Tail is a lovely — and dark, for a children’s film — rendering of the American immigrant’s story. The old-fashioned animation and memorable soundtrack give the film an enduring beauty. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Nightmare Before Christmas Please enable Javascript to watch this video It’s difficult to overstate the overwhelming success of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s long been heralded for its exemplary use of stop-motion animation and creative storytelling, revolving around Halloween Town resident Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) and his ploy to play Santa Claus after kidnapping the real deal in what he sees as an act of good will. Burton has always had an eye for creepy yet charming imagery, and The Nightmare Before Christmas is perhaps the most impressive of his visions, one set in a world of beautifully-rendered phantasms. It’s also timeless, with Grinch-like parallels and a host of memorable songs courtesy of Danny Elfman, rendering it as entertaining to adults as kids. And to think, it all started as a mere poem from ’82… + INSTANT QUEUE

Corpse Bride Please enable Javascript to watch this video Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will sense something immediately familiar about its spiritual successor, Corpse Bride. Like that classic film, Corpse Bride uses stop-motion animation to tell a tale set in a creepily beautiful gothic world. The plot concerns one Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp), the son of a pair of fish merchants, who is engaged to the aristocratic Victoria Everglot (Emily Blunt). Nervous, Victor decides to practice his wedding vows in a secluded wood, placing the ring on the finger of a corpse. Unfortunately, the corpse — that of a murdered woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter) comes back to life, eager to have found a husband. Corpse Bride is a gorgeously animated fairy tale, with a lovely soundtrack from long time Burton collaborator Danny Elfman. + INSTANT QUEUE

Finding Dory Please enable Javascript to watch this video Sequels to beloved films always arouse at least a little trepidation; after all, so many of them come across as cash grabs, failing to capture the spirit of the original. Thankfully, Pixar’s Finding Dory is a worthy successor to 2003’s Finding Nemo. Set a year after that film, Finding Dory finds the titular fish (Ellen Degeneres), a victim of memory loss, suddenly remembering her youth. Setting out in search of her long-lost family, she is accompanied by Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence) on her journey across the ocean. Like its predecessor, Finding Dory is a lovely film, offering a well-animated vision of the world beneath the sea. As expected of Pixar, the film exhibits a warm humanistic philosophy, using animals to tell a story that should resonate with many viewers. + INSTANT QUEUE

Kung Fu Panda Please enable Javascript to watch this video Dreamworks Animation often gets overlooked when comparisons are drawn to Pixar Studios, but Kung Fu Panda is as fun and as endearing as any Pixar film you can think of. Jack Black plays Po, a giant panda that works in a noodle shop owned by his adoptive father (who is also a goose). Po idolizes the “Furious Five” kung fu quintet, and when he fumbles his way into a sacred ceremony and is proclaimed the legendary “Dragon Warrior” by the dojo’s Grand Master, he receives an opportunity to join the Five and realize his dream of becoming a kung fu master. The movie features a star-studded supporting cast led by Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, and Lucy Liu, and blends positive messaging with exciting, colorful art design to engage both children and adults. + INSTANT QUEUE

Hugo Please enable Javascript to watch this video Martin Scorsese’s Hugo is nothing like his recent films — ahem, Wolf of Wall Street and Silence. It’s a cinematic marvel based on a Brian Selznick novel, one whirling around a 12-year-old orphan who holes himself up in Parisian train station in the 1930s. Nonetheless, it’s a big-budget epic reliant on storybook artifices and brilliant cinematography owing to both the costume design and beautifully-rendered setting. It uses modern techniques, sure, but it’s Scorsese’s seasoned vision of what a family film can be that makes it a standout in a genre lacking artistic nuance. + INSTANT QUEUE

Zootopia Please enable Javascript to watch this video Disney’s animated take on the odd couple schtick turns “buddy cop” into “bunny cop.” Zootopia follows rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and small-time criminal fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they investigate a string of disappearances tied to animals “going savage” and attacking one another. Though Zootopia is a kids movie through and through, adult themes like prejudice and stereotyping show up from time to time, making it an enjoyable experience for all. A superb voice cast featuring Idris Elba, Bonnie Hunt, J.K. Simmons, and more supports the excellent animation and writing. Zootopia, the second-highest-grossing film of 2016, hits all the right notes with any audience. + INSTANT QUEUE

Paddington Please enable Javascript to watch this video The titular Paddington Bear is one of the most endearing and beloved characters in all of children’s literature, one first concocted at the hands of Michael Bond and a ragtag group of artists in the late-’50s. Thankfully, director Paul King’s family-friendly film adapts Paddington’s cheeky escapades for the 21st century without ceding the bear’s whimsical charm and penchant for marmalade. The live-action film makes heavy use of CGI — though, it does so beautifully — and manages to intersperse plenty of comical, good-natured gags with a few oriented toward mature audiences. For a film about a Peruvian bear who must acclimate to middle-class London after an earthquake rattles the rainforest he calls home, it’s more than bearable (pun intended). + INSTANT QUEUE

The Little Prince Please enable Javascript to watch this video When French author and pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry sat down in his Central Park South apartment to write The Little Prince in 1943, he likely never anticipated the lasting impact the story would have on children’s literature. And while the original story tells the tale of a pilot — one who crash-lands in the Sahara and comes upon a young, golden-haired boy who lives on an asteroid — director Mark Osborne’s modern adaptation for Netflix is a two-part affair. Much of the film centers around an overbearing mother (Rachel McAdams) and her daughter (Mackenzie Foy), the latter of whom befriends a neighbor (Jeff Bridges) and quickly learns the story of the Little Prince. What follows is charming, dual narrative that brilliantly uses CGI and stop-motion animation to examine the essence of the human spirit, the compelling merits of exploration, and the strangeness of becoming a so-called “adult.” + INSTANT QUEUE