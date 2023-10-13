Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie streaming?

Movie theaters needed a superhero this month, and The Marvels is still a few weeks away. However, Taylor Swift may be just the hero that theater owners have been asking for, thanks to her new concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Swift’s fans, who call themselves Swifties, have already ensured that this film will be a blockbuster success with an opening weekend that will put many recent superhero flicks — like The Flash and Blue Beetle — to shame. Swift didn’t even need superpowers to make that happen.

The Eras Tour was filmed over three nights of Swift’s sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it’s a nearly three-hour experience. For many of Swift’s fans, seeing it in a movie theater is the only affordable option. But even people who saw Swift’s concerts in person seem eager to see it again on the big screen. The big question now is if fans at home have a streaming option for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And we’ve got the answer below.

Recommended Videos

Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour streaming?

No, not yet. But it is poised to have one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office this year. The presales alone already have Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at around $100 million. Suffice it to say, the Swifties are going to overrun the movie theaters. That’s great news for theater owners who have been starved for a hit.

Unfortunately, all of those Swifties are bad news for the other movies currently playing. Last week’s box office champion, The Exorcist: Believer, is going to have a very steep drop. October 13th was the original release date for Believer, but Blumhouse and Universal pushed it up a week to get it out of the way from Swift’s film. Believer had a modest $26.5 million opening, but it will be lucky to get half of that this weekend.

Will Taylor Smith: The Eras Tour be available to stream at home?

Yes, eventually. But as the producer of her own movie, Taylor Swift is one who gets to decide when and where. Swift produced this film through her own production company, which means that she isn’t beholden to any of the major studios or streamers. The Eras Tour will likely find a streaming home sometime in late 2023 or in early 2024 unless Swift decides otherwise. When she chooses to make it available to the streaming sites, a bidding war is going to break out.

If you can’t wait that long, Netflix does have Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, a documentary about the singer that was released in 2020. But if you’re a hardcore Swiftie, then you’ve probably already seen it many times.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations