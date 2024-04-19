SiriusXM’s Taylor Swift channel is free if your car has satellite radio

It’s Taylor Swift’s world — we’re just living in it. That was true before today, which saw the release of The Tortured Poets Department. But it’s especially true given that you’ll now be able to listen to all the Taylor Swift you want, for free, for the next few weeks.

Sirius XM earlier announced that the previously open Channel 13 has been transformed to Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version). That is, all Taylor Swift, all the time. All you needed was a SiriusXM account. But even that minor bit of gatekeeping has been lifted a good bit. If you have a car that has the hardware for SiriusXM — and SXM believes that 50% of all cars on the road are so equipped — Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be available for free, through May 6.

And, yes, you can listen to The Tortured Poets Department in its entirety all weekend. Continuously. Nonstop. Back-to-back. (Seriously, though, be sure to come up for air at some point.)

Once May 7 arrives and Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) morphs into something else or fades back into oblivion, SiriusXM of course hopes that you’ll fire up a full subscription. On that front, service starts at $10 a month for the app-only plan, which gets you 425 total channels and ad-free music, plus Howard Stern, live sports, and podcasts. Plans for the car (and app) start at $14 a month for 100-plus channels and range up to $24 a month. And, as always, there are initial promos when you first sign up.

And after all that’s over? Perhaps you’ll join our call to make Rock Band: Tay Tay a reality. It could happen. It should happen. Let’s make it happen.

