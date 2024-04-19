 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

SiriusXM’s Taylor Swift channel is free if your car has satellite radio

Phil Nickinson
By
Taylor Swift on SiriusXM in a Hyundai Palisade.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It’s Taylor Swift’s world — we’re just living in it. That was true before today, which saw the release of The Tortured Poets Department. But it’s especially true given that you’ll now be able to listen to all the Taylor Swift you want, for free, for the next few weeks.

Sirius XM earlier announced that the previously open Channel 13 has been transformed to Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version). That is, all Taylor Swift, all the time. All you needed was a SiriusXM account. But even that minor bit of gatekeeping has been lifted a good bit. If you have a car that has the hardware for SiriusXM — and SXM believes that 50% of all cars on the road are so equipped — Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be available for free, through May 6.

Recommended Videos

And, yes, you can listen to The Tortured Poets Department in its entirety all weekend. Continuously. Nonstop. Back-to-back. (Seriously, though, be sure to come up for air at some point.)

Related

Once May 7 arrives and Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) morphs into something else or fades back into oblivion, SiriusXM of course hopes that you’ll fire up a full subscription. On that front, service starts at $10 a month for the app-only plan, which gets you 425 total channels and ad-free music, plus Howard Stern, live sports, and podcasts. Plans for the car (and app) start at $14 a month for 100-plus channels and range up to $24 a month. And, as always, there are initial promos when you first sign up.

And after all that’s over? Perhaps you’ll join our call to make Rock Band: Tay Tay a reality. It could happen. It should happen. Let’s make it happen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Soundbar sale: Save on Samsung, Sony, Bose, and more, from $42
TCL Alto wireless soundbar and subwoofer deal walmart

Best Buy has a huge sale on soundbars with models available from just $42. For anyone looking for an inexpensive upgrade to their audio setup, these soundbar deals are the ones to consider. Over 60 soundbars are in the sale so we’ve picked out a few of our favorite deals to help you narrow things down. If you want to see the sale for yourself, simply tap the button below to take a look.

What to shop for in the soundbar sale
For the cheapest soundbar around, check out the which is down to $42 from $50. It was already cheap but $42 is pretty much impulse buy territory. It’s a basic soundbar but it has options including Bluetooth for wirelessly streaming your content, while you can also use the optical in port to connect it, while there’s also an aux-in port too. It also comes with a wall mounting kit and has a remote too.

Read more
Best QLED TV deals: Samsung, TCL, LG and Vizio
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

The best TVs tend to come down to TVs with QLED or OLED picture technologies behind them, with QLED being the picture technology many people prefer. Both technologies have become more and more affordable over the years, which makes now a great time to shop the best QLED TVs for a QLED TV that offers more savings. Right now you can find some discounted prices on top TV brands like TCL, Samsung, and LG, as there are a lot of QLED TV deals currently taking place. You’ll find our picks for the best QLED TV deals below, as well as some information on which QLED TV may be best suited for your home theater.
Hisense 55-inch U6 QLED 4K TV — $350, was $450

Hisense offers a range of impressive TV models and sizes. The Hisense 65-inch U6 QLED 4K TV will bring a range of great features to your home theater. These include compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice controls, a filmmaker mode that displays movie content precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker to be seen, and a game mode that automatically adjusts settings for smooth video game playback. This TV also has Bluetooth connectivity that will allow you to connect devices like the best wireless headphones and the best soundbars. This is also a Google TV, which gives you instant access to all sorts of streaming content.

Read more
Best projector deals: Replace your TV with a big screen from $58
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12.

While the best TVs make a great traditional option for watching the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more, a projector is a great way to bring a true movie theater feel to your living room. With a projector you can scale the size of your image from the size of an average TV all the way up to the size of entire walls. But with a projector you can also save, as there are some decent projector deals worth shopping right now. We’ve tracked down all of the best projector deals you can currently shop, so read onward for more details on how to save -- and a little information on each discounted projector. You can also get some additional help with our guide on how to choose the right home theater projector.
AuKing M8-F -- $58, was $100

The AuKing M8-F is an affordable projector that offers Full HD resolution for sharp and colorful images, with projection size of 35 inches to 200 inches from a distance of 3.6 feet to 16.4 feet. It's equipped with a cooling system that prevents its bulb from overheating, extending its life to up to 55,000 hours of usage. The AuKing M8-F also features advanced noise reduction technology to keep its fan noise low, built-in dual stereo speakers, and a variety of connection options that include HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB.

Read more