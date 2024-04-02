 Skip to main content
SiriusXM firing up a dedicated Taylor Swift channel on April 7

Phil Nickinson
By
Taylor Swift on the SiriusXM iPhone app.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

SiriusXM customers — get ready for a month of Taylor Swift. The satellite-and-streaming music service today announced that Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) launches on Sunday, April 7. Yes, a full 13 days ahead of the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

How’s that for some Taylor numerology?

And to celebrate all these things, Channel 13 will be playing TTPD front to back throughout the weekend of its release. (That’s April 19, for those not inclined to do the math.)

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said in a press release. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

Taylor Swift (she’s the sort of artist who always gets both names) is no stranger to SiriusXM, of course. The service — which in 2023 began an even bigger push to streaming while also maintaining its dominant satellite service — has been spinning her tunes since June 7, 2007. (On the SiriusXM Hits 1 channel, if you must know.)

All good things eventually come to an end, though: SiriusXM says Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) on Tuesday, May 7. If anyone wants to try to read anything into that date, it happens to be National Teacher Day (which we should all celebrate more) and, apparently, National Roast Leg of Lamb Day.

That could just be a coincidence, though.

SiriusXM starts at $10 a month for the app-only plan, which gets you 425 total channels and ad-free music, plus Howard Stern, live sports, and podcasts. Plans for the car (and app) start at $14 a month for 100-plus channels and range up to $24 a month for the full smash. And, as always, there are initial promos when you first sign up.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
