 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Then watch these 3 great rom-coms right now

Joe Allen
By
Taylor Swift walks across the stage at her concert.
Paolo V / Flickr

There are plenty of people who will watch the Super Bowl without really caring about who wins the game, but this year, an entire new fandom has suddenly found themselves intimately invested in the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the news that Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were dating, the internet has been abuzz as she has attended his games. Some fans were even wondering whether it would be possible for her to make it to the 2024 Super Bowl following her concert in Japan the day before the big game.

If you’re at all invested in that relationship, though, you probably like a good romantic comedy. With that in mind, we’ve found three of the very best that will remind you, just like Travis and Taylor do, that love is still alive and well.

Recommended Videos

Set It Up (2018)

Set It Up | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

One of the best rom-coms Netflix has ever released, Set It Up tells the story of two overworked assistants who decide to get their bosses together so that they’ll each get some more free time.

Related

Thanks to Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch’s remarkable chemistry, and a sharp script, Set It Up never feels like many of the standard-issue rom-coms it’s often competing with. Plus, if you’re into sports, Deutch’s character works for a sports journalist, and there are several major scenes set at New York Yankees games.

Set It Up is streaming on Netflix.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga | Official Trailer | Netflix

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (star of one of 2023’s most underrated movies, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.) may not sound like a comedic duo for the ages, but it turns out that that’s exactly what they are in Eurovision. This movie, which tells the story of a small Icelandic band that finds itself competing in the Eurovision song contest, is wonderfully European and incredibly over the top.

Featuring some genuinely great music, a surprisingly touching plot, and plenty of opportunities for both Ferrell and McAdams to go big, Eurovision is as silly and wonderful as anyone could want it to be. And all the Swift fans out there are likely to appreciate how music forward the movie is.

Eurovision Song Contest is streaming on Netflix.

Love & Basketball (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000) Official Trailer - Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps Basketball Movie HD

While it’s not set in the world of football, Love & Basketball is a brilliant movie about the way dedication to a sport and to your partner can compete for your attention. The film follows two high school classmates who are both star basketball players. As each of them attempts to pursue their dreams of turning pro, we also see the ways they fall into, out of, and ultimately back in love with one another.

The Woman King‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood is the auteur behind this project, and she makes her voice heard from the movie’s opening moments. This is one of the most sharply directed rom-coms you’re ever likely to see, and it’s also a great basketball movie on top of that.

Love & Basketball is streaming on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 (HBO) Max crime dramas you should watch in February 2024
A Most Violent Year

For as long as HBO has been a brand, it's been associated, at least in part, with crime dramas. Everything from True Detective: Night Country to The Sopranos to The Wire has emerged from the network, and all those drama series live on Max now.

In addition to all of the great drama series on Max, though, the streaming service is also home to one of the deepest selections of crime movies you could ask for. There are plenty of great original titles that you can check out, as well as a deep library of movies that were wildly acclaimed during their initial runs in theaters. Here are three of the very best crime dramas on Max for you to check out:
No Sudden Move (2021)
No Sudden Move | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February
A man sits on a post outside in Glue.

It’s the month of the groundhog, Valentine’s Day, and a time when you feel, justifiably or not, that winter is nearing its end and spring is almost here. It’s also the time to check out great new shows while you cozy up at home and hibernate until the flowers bloom.

If you’re looking for good options, Amazon Prime Video has you covered. Along with all the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, there are also underrated shows you need to watch in February that don’t get the same hype (or that you might not even realize are available to stream there). These shows were all released over the last decade, and one requires an add-on subscription to watch beyond the pilot episode.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021)
KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF Official Trailer | AMC & AMC+

Read more
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in February
A husband and wife hold each other and pose for a photo.

Is there a better time to watch a rom-com than February? Valentine's Day is right around the corner. While going on a romantic date or traveling for a weekend getaway are great options, firing up a delightful rom-com on Netflix might be the way to go.

Netflix has a dedicated section for romantic movies, from raunchy comedies and LGBTQ+ dramas to rom-com favorites and hidden gems. We picked three of the best romantic comedies on Netflix to watch in February. Our picks include a love story involving memory loss, a military-themed musical romance, and an underrated gem from 2019.
The Vow (2012)

Read more