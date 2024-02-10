Like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Then watch these 3 great rom-coms right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are plenty of people who will watch the Super Bowl without really caring about who wins the game, but this year, an entire new fandom has suddenly found themselves intimately invested in the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the news that Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were dating, the internet has been abuzz as she has attended his games. Some fans were even wondering whether it would be possible for her to make it to the 2024 Super Bowl following her concert in Japan the day before the big game.

If you’re at all invested in that relationship, though, you probably like a good romantic comedy. With that in mind, we’ve found three of the very best that will remind you, just like Travis and Taylor do, that love is still alive and well.

Set It Up (2018)

Set It Up | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

One of the best rom-coms Netflix has ever released, Set It Up tells the story of two overworked assistants who decide to get their bosses together so that they’ll each get some more free time.

Thanks to Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch’s remarkable chemistry, and a sharp script, Set It Up never feels like many of the standard-issue rom-coms it’s often competing with. Plus, if you’re into sports, Deutch’s character works for a sports journalist, and there are several major scenes set at New York Yankees games.

Set It Up is streaming on Netflix.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga | Official Trailer | Netflix

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (star of one of 2023’s most underrated movies, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.) may not sound like a comedic duo for the ages, but it turns out that that’s exactly what they are in Eurovision. This movie, which tells the story of a small Icelandic band that finds itself competing in the Eurovision song contest, is wonderfully European and incredibly over the top.

Featuring some genuinely great music, a surprisingly touching plot, and plenty of opportunities for both Ferrell and McAdams to go big, Eurovision is as silly and wonderful as anyone could want it to be. And all the Swift fans out there are likely to appreciate how music forward the movie is.

Eurovision Song Contest is streaming on Netflix.

Love & Basketball (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000) Official Trailer - Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps Basketball Movie HD

While it’s not set in the world of football, Love & Basketball is a brilliant movie about the way dedication to a sport and to your partner can compete for your attention. The film follows two high school classmates who are both star basketball players. As each of them attempts to pursue their dreams of turning pro, we also see the ways they fall into, out of, and ultimately back in love with one another.

The Woman King‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood is the auteur behind this project, and she makes her voice heard from the movie’s opening moments. This is one of the most sharply directed rom-coms you’re ever likely to see, and it’s also a great basketball movie on top of that.

Love & Basketball is streaming on Paramount+.

