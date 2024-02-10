Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The two best teams in the NFL – Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers – will meet in Super Bowl LVIII. When the cameras aren’t capturing the action on the field, they will be focused on the newest Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift. Music’s biggest star plans to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, attempt to win his third Super Bowl.

On February 10, Swift will be in Tokyo for the fourth and final night of her Eras Tour residency in Japan. Because of the time difference, Swift can make the big game on February 11. All she needs to do is hop on a private flight after the concert and head to Las Vegas. Even the Japanese Embassy believes Swift can make the game — and she’ll most likely make an apperance on the broadcast if she is there.

Watch Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII on Fubo

Swifties and football fans can watch Super Bowl LVIII on Fubo. There are no annual contracts on Fubo, meaning customers can cancel anytime. Subscribers can watch over 200 channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, and NFL Network. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Sign up for a free trial to experience Fubo.

Watch Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII live stream on CBS

Watch Super Bowl LVIII on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on February 11. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stream the game using the CBS app and CBS.com. However, log in with a TV provider for streaming access.

Watch Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII live stream on Paramount+

Swifties can stream the Super Bowl on Paramount+. Customers can choose between Paramount+ Essential at $6 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime at $12 per month. Both plans will carry the simulcast of the Super Bowl. Check out what’s new on Paramount+ in February, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which arrived on the streamer at the end of January.

Watch Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII on YouTube TV

Watch the Super Bowl without cable on YouTube TV, a streaming television service. YouTube TV features 100-plus channels, including CBS, ESPN, ABC, and Nickelodeon. Football fans can watch every game this season thanks to the NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be purchased through YouTube TV. New customers can pay $63 per month for the first three months before the rate moves to $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial today.

Watch Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII live stream on Hulu with Live TV

With a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, Swifties can watch and enjoy the Super Bowl on CBS. Some of the 90-plus channels on Hulu with Live TV include TNT, MTV, USA, and ESPN2. Purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one price of $77 per month.

Watch Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII live stream from abroad with a VPN

For Swifties trying to watch the Super Bowl outside of the U.S., download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. A VPN adds more privacy and security to your connection, a necessity when using a foreign connection. Additionally, VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

