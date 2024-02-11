5 best Netflix shows to watch after the 2024 Super Bowl

Well, it had to happen: the 2024 Super Bowl is over. What else is there to do? Review the replays of the game and hear the sports commentary again and again? Watch all those annoying commercials one more time? Read a book?

How about watching some great TV shows? As the world’s most popular streamer, Netflix offers a plethora of shows that will satisfy almost any viewer. But out of all those shows, which ones should you watch? Digital Trends has selected five great Netflix shows to watch after the Super Bowl.

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

In 2023, all anyone could talk about was The Bear, Beef, Succession, or The Last of Us. That’s a shame, as many shows deserved some of the limelight. Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher is one such series. A modern adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story (as well as a few other works by Poe), the show centers on Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) and his sister, Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), who own a powerful and controversial pharmaceutical company that has caused many people to become drug addicts.

An enigmatic woman named Verna (Carla Gugino) appears one day and seems to be behind the gruesome deaths of members of the Usher family. What’s happening? And why does a raven keep appearing at the scenes of the crimes? You’ll have to binge watch to find out.

Loudermilk (2017-2020)

Netflix is a great place to discover older series from other networks, and Loudermilk is the latest success story. The underrated comedy flew under the radar when it originally aired on the Audience Network, but it’s one of the most popular Netflix shows right now. The series stars Sex and the City‘s Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk, an ex-movie critic and seemingly recovered alcoholic who has reinvented himself as a substance abuse counselor. Sam also has quite a way with words and sharp quips, which is why he’s not exactly known for his good bedside manner by the people in his support group.

Sam is very much a work in progress when it comes to his own life, but he has found some purpose in sponsoring Claire Wilkes (Anja Savcic). Mad TV‘s Will Sasso also stars as Sam’s sponsor, Ben Burns. There’s a lot of dark comedy in this series, and you’ll laugh a lot if you’re willing to go with it.

Berlin (2023)

The title character of Berlin doesn’t let a little thing like death get in the way of a good story. This Money Heist prequel spinoff throws the spotlight on Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso), the man who went by Berlin during the early seasons of the previous series. This show adds some new layers to Berlin as he leads his own team of thieves, including Kella (Michelle Jenner), Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Roi (Julio Peña Fernández), and Bruce (Joel Sánchez).

What brings this motley crew together under Berlin’s stewardship? A multimillion ero heist, of course. But even the best-laid plans tend to unravel in the Money Heist universe, and there will be complications ahead.

Bodies (2022)

Some shows have an irresistible hook from the get-go. Finding a dead body is almost always the start of an investigation, especially in Whitechapel, London. But in Bodies, there’s never been a murder investigation quite like this. The show follows detectives in four different time periods – 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 – all of whom have found the same dead body. What the heck is going on?

There seems to be a conspiracy in play that runs for the better part of two centuries. The only way the various detectives in each year can unravel this mess is if they find a way to collaborate with each other over the vast span of years between them. Bodies will keep you guessing until the very last episode, which is the mark of a good mystery show.

Blue Eye Samurai (2023)

Even if animation isn’t your thing, you should give this series a chance. Blue Eye Samurai is Netflix’s latest unconventional anime series that’s proven to be an underdog success story. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green teamed up with his wife, Amber Noizumi, to create the series set in Japan’s Edo period when the country was closed off from the world.

Mizu (Mr. and Mrs. Smith‘s Maya Erskine) is the titular blue-eyed samurai, a distinctive physical trait that she goes to great lengths to hide in her quest for revenge. Mizu’s skills quickly make her a lot of powerful enemies, even though her greatest secret is that she’s a woman passing herself off as a man. She also tends to leave behind a lot of collateral damage in her wake, because she lets nothing get between her and her deadly goal.

