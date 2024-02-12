 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

The 2024 Super Bowl is over. Watch these 3 great Amazon Prime Video movies now

Jason Struss
By
Kiernan Shipka crouches with a bat in Totally Killer.
Prime Video

We all must face the sad fact that the 2024 Super Bowl is over. The epic clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is in the record books and everyone will continue to speculate what next adventure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will go on once the limelight is off them.

What’s left to do? How about watching some good movies? Amazon Prime Video has plenty of them, from uproarious comedies to probing sci-fi films, and these three movies stand out as ideal to watch after the Super Bowl.

Recommended Videos

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

The cast of A Fish Called Wanda.
MGM

One of the best comedies ever made, A Fish Called Wanda tells the story of a London diamond heist gone terribly and hilariously wrong. The botched heist and its aftermath involves double-crosses, illicit affairs, bad Italian accents, gratuitous cleavage, the assassination of three cute dogs, and someone getting run over by a steamroller. It’s that kind of movie.

Related

Each member of the movie’s stacked cast gets a chance to shine. Kevin Kline deservedly won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his manic performance, but John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween H20), and Michael Palin are just as good and funny. A Fish Called Wanda is a breezy comedy that has about a laugh a minute. You can’t ask for much more than that.

Foe (2023)

A man and a woman lie in bed in Foe.
Amazon Studios

There were a number of great sci-fi movies in 2023, but there was one that didn’t get enough love: Foe. Based on the bestselling novel by Ian Reid, Foe stars Saoirse Ronan stars as Hen (Ronan), a young woman and wife to Junior (Aftersun‘s Paul Mescal) who lives a quiet life on a farm in the not-too-distant future. One day, an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up with an unusual proposal: Junior can go off to space for a year and be replaced by a clone to keep Hen company.

It’s an intriguing premise, and the beauty of Foe is that it maintains its naturalistic style even while it tells an unabashedly sci-fi story. Mescal is great as the conflicted Junior and his dazed and confused clone, but it’s Ronan who is the standout as the gradually radicalized Hen. It’s not for everyone, but Foe is a worthy movie to watch.

Totally Killer (2023)

A masked killer walks toward Olivia Holt in Totally Killer.
Prime Video

What do you get when you cross Heathers with Back to the Future and add a bloody dash of Scream? Amazon Studios’ Totally Killer, which imaginatively blends sci-fi, comedy, and horror. Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka stars as Jamie, a 2024 teen who is transported back in time to the totally tubular 1987, when her much younger mother (Olivia Holt) was stalked and almost killed by a masked killer.

Who is trying to slaughter Jamie’s mother? And what happens to Jamie if her mother dies in the past? These questions are asked and answered by the end, but it’s the journey getting there that’s the most fun. Totally Killer isn’t meant to be taken seriously, which is what makes it so ideal to watch after the very serious Super Bowl game.

Still want more Super Bowl alternatives? Try the 5 best Netflix TV shows to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl, 10 great TV shows to stream instead of the 2024 Super Bowl, 10 great movies to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl, and 3 great Hulu shows to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
10 great TV shows to stream instead of watching the 2024 Super Bowl
best tv shows to stream instead of watching 2024 super bowl the tourist season 2

At last, it has arrived: Super Bowl 2024. For football fans, the Super Bowl is the apex of their year. For everyone else, it's just another Sunday to pass the time by catching up on work, hanging out with friends, or watching TV shows on your favorite streaming service.

With the 2024 Super Bowl overwhelming the pop culture landscape, it can be hard to find the right TV show to watch. Digital Trends has compiled a list of excellent series showing on various streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Max, and Hulu that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

Read more
Don’t watch the 2024 Super Bowl, watch these 3 great TV shows instead
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis stand in the snow together in True Detective: Night Country.

The Super Bowl is great if you're someone who loves football, food, or commercials. For the rest of us who won't be tuning into the big game, though, it's not like there's nothing else to watch. We're living in an era where the problem most people have is that they are subscribed to too many services, and have no idea how to choose what to watch.

If you're in that boat, and you don't think you're going to spend any Sundays watching football soon, then you're in luck. We've picked out three recent series that are all worth checking out, and will make for great viewing if you're not planning to tune in to watch grown men throw a ball around a field.

Read more
5 best Netflix shows to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl
The cast of Obliterated.

For most of the country, Super Bowl Sunday is a can't-miss event. For everyone else, it's just another day. But non-sports fans don't need the excuse of a Super Bowl to get together with friends to binge-watch some shows. Even people who would rather be alone can find plenty of things to watch, especially if they subscribe to Netflix.

If you're looking for some Super Bowl counterprogramming this year, you're in luck: We've already picked out the five best Netflix shows to watch instead of the Super Bowl. Unlike some of the heavier fare on Netflix, these are the feel-good comfort food shows suitable for almost every occasion. And they're also fun to watch.

Read more