5 best Netflix movies to watch after the 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is over. Even if your favorite team won, there’s an anticlimactic feeling that is hard to get over. Is that all there is? And what’s worse, the weekend is over too, and for a lot of people, the prospect of a long work week is too much to bear.

One cure for these post-Super Bowl blues is Netflix. As the world’s most popular streamer, it offers a plethora of movies to access anytime you want. But which ones should you watch? Digital Trends has selected five great Netflix movies to watch after the Super Bowl.

Moneyball (2011)

Yeah, you may be tired of sports, but Moneyball is something special. Adapted from Michael Lewis’ bestseller, this movie tells the story of Billy Beane (Bullet Train‘s Brad Pitt), the general manager of the Oakland Athletics who teams up with a young Yale economics student, Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), to recruit players using a new methodology. The duo encounter highs and lows as they try to build a team strong enough to win the World Series.

There’s plenty of reasons why this movie works, but I’ll single out two: Aaron Sorkin’s smart, snappy screenplay, and Brad Pitt’s intelligent performance as Beane. Both were nominated for Oscars, and both should’ve won.

Dune (2021)

Dune: Part Two is hitting theaters worldwide in just under a month, so now’s a good time to go back and rewatch the original, which is one of the best modern sci-fi films ever. On Arrakis, the most important world in the Galactic Empire, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) has been given the near-impossible task of making peace with the native Fremen while maintaining the spice flow that allows humanity to travel in space. But when House Atreides is betrayed by the emperor and delivered to their rivals in House Harkonnen, Leto’s son, Paul Atreides (Wonka‘s Timothée Chalamet), and his mother, Lady Jessica (Silo‘s Rebecca Ferguson), are forced to flee for their lives into the unforgiving deserts of Dune.

While it came out in 2021, Dune still packs a visual and visceral punch, and the cast, which also features Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Dave Bautista, is even more impressive now that they’ve starred in hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the intervening years. Dune‘s a great way to transport yourself to another world without ever having to leave the comfort of your home.

Fair Play (2023)

A thriller that’s less erotic and more nerve-racking, Fair Play tells the story of Luke (Oppenheimer‘s Alden Ehrenreich) and Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) , who are secret lovers working for a hedge fun in Wall Street. Their relationship is against company policy, which is why they’ve hidden it. However, their storybook romance starts to shatter when Luke believes that he’s getting a promotion that ultimately goes to Emily.

While Luke is initially supportive of Emily’s success, he soon displays his resentment both at home and at work. As Luke’s jealousy rises, he becomes more and more unstable, until Emily can no longer be sure that she’s safe with the man she loves. Fair Play isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s a riveting movie that will make you question your romantic relationships.

Munich: The Edge of War (2022)

War never goes out of style at the movies, and that’s especially true with World War II. In Munich, The Edge of War, two college friends find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing war. Based on Robert Harris’ 2017 novel Munich, The Edge of War is set against the backdrop of the tense 1938 meeting in Munich of the European nations that would eventually find themselves embroiled in the second World War.

Fans of Oppenheimer and 1917 should check out The Edge of War. The cast includes Watchmen‘s Jeremy Irons as U.K. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, as well as George MacKay and Jannis Niewöhner, who play former Oxford University classmates who become reluctant spies.

The Killer (2023)

There are some movies that make you feel cool after watching them. The Killer is one of those films. David Fincher’s noir thriller The Killer stars Magneto himself Michael Fassbender and Michael Clayton‘s Tilda Swinton. The plot follows the titular character, who embarks on an international manhunt following a botched hit in Paris.

Cool and stylish, The Killer is for action movie fans who enjoyed John Wick: Chapter 4 or any of Fincher’s past works like Se7en or Zodiac. Fassbender shines as the titular assassin, whose deadpan delivery gives the movie a nice comedic kick. Unexpectedly funny and appropriately thrilling, The Killer is the ideal movie for those still craving the adrenaline of a football game.

