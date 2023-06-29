A war begins in the new trailer for Dune: Part Two

By splitting Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune into two parts, director Denis Villeneuve delayed the introduction of the story’s primary villain: The Emperor of the Universe, Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). But in the newly released trailer for Dune: Part Two, viewers finally get their first glimpse at the man who plotted the downfall of House Atreides. House Harkonnen may have struck the blow against their rival house, but Shaddam IV allowed it because he feared that the late Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) would unseat him. But the Emperor has badly miscalculated, because Leto’s son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), is now poised to make Shaddam IV’s fears into a reality.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

But before Paul can start a war and unseat a tyrant, he has to win the trust of his new companions in the Fremen of Arrakis. In the first film, Paul was haunted by visions of the Fremen, and by Chani (Zendaya) in particular. Now that Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), live among them, he has to live up to the Fremen’s belief that he could lead their people to freedom. To do that, Paul is going to have to learn how to ride a giant sandworm.

The trailer also introduces Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, the daughter of Shaddam IV. But Irulan isn’t the only major player in this unfolding conflict. As seen in the trailer, Paul will also have to face his opposite number from House Harkonnen: Feyd-Rautha (as played by Elvis star Austin Butler).

Josh Brolin also stars in the film as Gurney Halleck, with Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

In addition to directing the film, Villeneuve co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts. Warner Bros. and Legendary will release Dune: Part Two on Friday, November 3.

