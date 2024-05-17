Whether she’s ready or not, Jennifer Lopez is entering the war to save humanity in Atlas, the upcoming sci-fi action film from Netflix.

In a new video from Netflix, Lopez’s Atlas Shepherd is talking with Colonel Elias Banks (Sterling K. Brown) when a bomb explodes on their ship. During the fiery chaos, Banks places Atlas in an AI-powered robot suit. Atlas does not know how to use the suit, to which Banks says, “Let’s hope you’re a quick learner.” Atlas’ suit detaches from the ship and she’s in freefalls as the preview ends.

Recommended Videos

Lopez stars as Atlas, a gifted data analyst with a severe distrust of AI. After her ship comes under attack, Atlas must join a mission to capture a rebellious robot from her past. “When plans go awry, her only hope of saving humanity from AI is to trust it,” the Netflix logline reads.

Besides Lopez and Brown, Atlas also stars Simu Liu as Harlan, Mark Strong as General Jake Booth, Lana Parrilla as Val Shepherd, and Gregory James Cohan as the voice of Smith.

Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton from a script by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. Peyton is best known for directing Rampage, San Andreas, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Producers include Lopez, Peyton, Jeff Fierson, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

Lopes is looking for her second consecutive hit on Netflix after 2023’s The Mother. In The Mother, Lopez plays an elite assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter (Lucy Paez). The Mother is one of the most popular movies on Netflix, ranking eighth on the streamer’s all-time top 10 for English films.

Atlas streams exclusively on Netflix starting May 24, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations