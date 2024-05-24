 Skip to main content
Netflix’s Knives Out 3 gets a new title and release date

By
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Netflix

Benoit Blanc will return for another case next year. Rian Johnson announced Knives Out 3 will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third Knives Out film arrives in 2025 on Netflix, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

On Friday, Johnson announced the news in a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter). Craig narrates the video as Blanc, saying, “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

No casting announcements have been made. However, Johnson revealed that production on Wake Up Dead Man begins soon. Johnson further shared his excitement for the project by explaining his passion for the whodunnit genre.

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson wrote. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Johnson’s whodunnit franchise began in 2019 with Knives Out, starring Craig as Benoit Blanc, the private detective tasked with solving the murder of a famous author. Written and directed by Johnson, Knives Out became a huge hit for Lionsgate, grossing over $312 million on a $40 million budget. Johnson received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

In 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to two sequels for an estimated $469 million. Johnson decided to make Knives Out an anthology, bringing in a new cast of characters with each entry except for Craig’s Blanc, who remained at the center of the mystery. The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, released in 2022, receiving positive reviews from critics and garnering Johnson a second screenplay nomination at the Oscars.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch Knives Out
In the mood for a little harmless murder? In 2019, the murder mystery genre got a fresh infusion of life and a new detective for the post-modern millennium with Rian Johnson's twisty thriller Knives Out. Starring James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, as the loquacious Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, the movie is a classic whodunit with a subtle stream of social satire interspersed between shocking deaths.

A hit with audiences and critics alike, Knives Out naturally spawned sequel talk, with not one but two sequels commissioned to follow Benoit as he solves mysteries in exotic locations with a rotating cast of A-listers and character actors. With the first sequel, Glass Onion, currently streaming on Netflix, those eager to watch the original will need to know where to find it.
Where can you watch Knives Out?

Read more
Glass Onion trailer unveils a new Knives Out murder mystery
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the original Knives Out, the film established that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc was a world-famous detective from the moment he was first shown on screen. Thanks to the success of that film, Blanc's one-off murder mystery has become a full-blown franchise. In the first of two Netflix-produced sequels, Blanc will return to theaters later this month in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And unlike the previous movie, Blanc is a part of the mystery from the very first moment.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive Thanksgiving theatrical release
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In a historic agreement with Netflix, exhibitors AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters before it premieres on the streaming service in December. The Knives Out sequel will open in theaters on Wednesday, November 23, which falls one day before Thanksgiving.

The unprecedented deal comes with a specific set of rules -- only 600 theaters in the U.S. and Canada will screen the film with additional markets overseas. Knives Out 2 will only run from November 23-29 before its removal from cinemas. There will then be a blackout period where the film won't be screened until it streams on Netflix starting December 23. Netflix is billing the one-week theatrical run as a "sneak preview." Netflix will reportedly withhold box office numbers during the weeklong run.

Read more