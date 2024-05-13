 Skip to main content
Heartstopper season 3 teaser reveals October 3 premiere date

By
Two boys stare at each other in the front of a house.
Netflix

Heartstopper season 3 is coming this fall. On Monday, Netflix announced that all eight episodes of Heartstopper season 3 will stream on October 3, 2024.

In the teaser, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is rehearsing how to say “I love you” to his boyfriend, Nick (Kit Connor),  in his bedroom. Charlie’s sister, Tori (Jenny Walser), interrupts and enters the room, asking her brother why he hasn’t said the three iconic words. When Nick arrives at the front door, Charlie can’t muster up the courage to express his feelings, opting to profess his love at another time.

The teaser features the new song Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish. The song will be featured on the Grammy winner’s next album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which will be released on May 17, 2024. You can watch the first teaser below.

Heartstopper: Season 3 | Date Announcement | Netflix

Charlie expressing his love for Nick will be a major storyline in season 3. According to the season 3 synopsis, Nick will also have something important to say to Charlie.

“As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges,” the season 3 synopsis reads. “As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Heartstopper is written, created, and executive produced by Alice Oseman, the author behind the webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name.

Heartstopper seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

