Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets new date on Netflix

Netflix’s highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024. The fight will take place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Originally scheduled for July 20, the fight was postponed on May 31 after Tyson suffered an ulcer that forced him to pause training for the foreseeable future.

Recommended Videos

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” Tyson said in a press release. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

“Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15, for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

After starting his career as a vlogger and internet superstar, Paul has become a full-time boxer with a record of 9-1 with six knockouts. Meanwhile, Tyson is a former heavyweight champion boxer with a career record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts. Tyson has not fought professionally since 2005.

The co-main event will feature the rematch between undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs).

The fight between Paul and Tyson is another push from Netflix to boost its live programming. Last month, The Roast of Tom Brady became one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows for several weeks. Later this year, Netflix will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas. In January 2025, WWE Raw will begin streaming on Netflix for at least the next 10 years.

Editors' Recommendations