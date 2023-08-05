What time is Jake Paul fight tonight? Full event schedule

The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight is later today. It’s happening at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. A grudge match by this stage and the pair’s last fight, if you’re keen to know when Jake Paul time is, we’re here to help. We’ve got everything you need to know about when the Jake Paul fight commences along with the full event schedule. The social media star will be keen to win against former UFC star, Nate Diaz with his current run of 6-1 looking pretty sharp. Diaz went 16-11 in the UFC over 27 contests so he’s also certainly a force to be reckoned with. Let’s take a look at what you need to know about the fight.

What time is the Jake Paul fight today?

As with all PPV cards, there are a lot of timings to keep track of with the Jake Paul fight. The main card starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT however we won’t see the duo take to the ring until around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT depending on how long the undercard fights last.

The full card includes a title fight between Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy over 10 rounds to see if Serrano can retain an undisputed women’s featherweight title. There’s also women’s super middleweights, Shadasia Green and Olivia Curry. A lightweight fight between Ashton Sylve and William Silva takes place, along with super middleweights Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens, along with Alan Sanchez and Angel Beltran Villa in the welterweights.

That means there are a few hours until Jake Paul time which is sure to be the star attraction for anyone purchasing the PPV.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream

The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream is available in two different ways. Both methods are PPV so you’ll need to be willing to pay up on top of your usual subscriptions to check it out. The bout is available through DAZN and ESPN+.

DAZN has a monthly subscription of $25 per month, while ESPN+ costs $10 per month. In both cases, you’ll need to pay $60 to unlock the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card.

The nice thing about both subscription services is that you’re not committed to signing up for any longer than one month. DAZN is well-suited to fighting fans with plenty of live boxing and MMA, as well as major PPV fights like this one. It offers more than 100 live fight nights.

If you’re solely interested in this one bout, stick with ESPN+ as it’s cheaper at $10 per month or you can get it as part of Hulu with Live TV so you may already have it as part of your plan. ESPN+ is more of an all-rounder for sports with a little bit of everything. It also has Top Rank Boxing for fighting fans or you could check out its 30 for 30 documentary series which has been critically acclaimed in recent times. ESPN+ is available through pretty much all your devices including smart TVs, streaming media players, tablets, phones, and your PC or Mac. You won’t have to worry about missing out on Jake Paul time here.

