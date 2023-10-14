When is KSI time? That’s what many of us are asking with the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight mere hours away. You know who you’re backing, you’ve got your snacks ready, so we’re here to break down the full event schedule as far as we can see, including the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight time, as well as how best to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream online.

What time is the KSI fight today?

As with most fight cards like this, we don’t have a set timetable of what to expect and when, but there are some very good guidelines out there. We know that the full event starts at 12.30 PM ET/9.30 AM PT so it’s going to be a relatively early one for some fans.

Current timelines suggest that the undercard will begin at 2 PM ET 11 AM PT seeing the likes of Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks and King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor. Once those fights are out of the way, we’ll see the main event and the ring-walk occur between either Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis taking place first or KSI time with KSI vs Tommy Fury. This is considered a dual main event so we’ll have to see who goes first. It’s likely to take place from 5 PM ET/2 PM PT so you’ll know when to be around for it.

The KSI vs Tommy Fury fight is available exclusively on DAZN. That makes perfect sense as the streaming service is focused on offering plenty of live boxing and mixed martial arts fights so it’s a logical home for it. There’s no DAZN free trial these days so you can’t watch the fight for free. However, the press conference and some of the preliminary fights are available on YouTube for free.

How to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream

There’s just one place to watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream and that service is DAZN. In recent years, DAZN has become a dominating force for anyone looking to cut the cord but still watch live boxing and mixed martial arts.

DAZN offers more than 100 live fight nights throughout the year with there being no pay-per-view fees for any of them. However, due to the significance of the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight, there is a PPV fee of $TK to pay but it’s a good price to check out if it’s KSI time or not.

When signing up for DAZN, you have a few options available to you. To just subscribe for a month or a few months at a time, you can pay $25 per month. However, if you want to commit to 12 months but still pay on a monthly basis, you can do so for $20 per month bringing the cost down a little. The best value proposition is to commit to 12 months by paying $225 in advance. It works out at the equivalent of $18.75 per month so it’s the best option if you want to stick around for a while.

Besides offering plenty of live boxing and mixed martial arts, DAZN also offers Major League Baseball along with more fighting promotions throughout the year. It’s ideal for many sports fans.

