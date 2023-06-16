 Skip to main content
U.S. Open live stream: How to watch Round 2 for free

Round 2 of the U.S. Open is underway and if you’re looking to watch it online, we’re here to help. Golfing fans have to keep track of where everything is located with much of the tournament being shown on NBC but not all. You’ll need USA Network to catch the afternoon round while Peacock is also an option for the morning rounds. To help you figure out what to do and where to sign up, we’re here with a detailed guide on how to access the U.S. Open live stream from anywhere in the world

Watch the U.S. Open live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV is always a reliable bet for any sports fans. There’s all you need to watch the U.S. Open (although no Peacock) along with access to at least 145 channels. There’s the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and plenty more too. For your non-sporting needs, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there is a FuboTV free trial. Signing up for it gives you seven days of access without paying a cent so you can easily watch the U.S. Open live stream for free here.

Watch the U.S. Open live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services, you can rely on Sling. It has both USA Network and NBC as part of its Sling Blue package so you’re covered. Sling also only costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 a month so it’s quite well-priced for what it offers. You get 41 channels in all with Sling Blue including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. There’s also 50 hours of cloud DVR storage if you can’t watch live.

Watch the U.S. Open live stream on Peacock TV

NBC-owned, Peacock TV has the morning session of the USA Open and it’s cheap too at $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for no-ads. It’s smaller than other streaming services but the best shows on Peacock include Poker Face and Saturday Night Live so they’re worth checking out. Other sport like Premier League soccer is also shown on the service which could add to the value for you if you plan on staying subscribed for a while to come.

Watch the U.S. Open live stream on Hulu with Live TV

A huge name in the live TV streaming world, Hulu with Live TV has it all. That means easy access to NBC and USA Network, along with over 90 channels to entertain the whole family. It’s worth checking out the best shows on Hulu while you’re here, plus you have access to Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in too. The latter gives you access to ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series which is a great insight into different sports. Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month and should cover all your streaming needs.

Watch the U.S. Open live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels and these include USA Network and NBC. There are plenty of sports stations too like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, along with fun options for the family like Disney. It’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service costs $72 per month and there’s a YouTube TV free trial if you’re solely focused on catching the U.S. Open for free.

Watch the U.S. Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel frequently, you absolutely need one of the best VPNs to help you catch up with your streaming services. As you cross borders, your streaming services rarely follow you in the way you’d expect. That means you can miss out on things like the U.S. Open despite paying for it. Our recommendation is NordVPN because it’s easy to use and highly reliable. Using a VPN takes seconds as all you need to do is pick a U.S.-based server and NordVPN does the rest, effectively tricking your streaming service of choice into thinking you’re still at home in the U.S. It also provides better security which is essential if you deal with a lot of hotel and public Wi-Fi. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth paying for.

