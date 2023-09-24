 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Liverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and is sure to be one to watch for fans of both sides in the English Premier League. If you’re excited to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, you’ve got one option — Peacock Premium. We’re here to tell you all about Peacock Premium and explain what to expect from the streaming service.

Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock isn’t one of the biggest streaming services around but it’s a key one for Premier League fans thanks to offering many of the matches throughout the season. Peacock Premium costs $6 per month and offers everything the service has to offer, albeit with ads. The best movies on Peacock number some of the latest hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fast X, along with popular favorites such as the first three John Wick movies. The best shows on Peacock are pretty great too. In recent times, we’ve seen Twisted Metal added along with Based on a True Story, and The Continental — the spinoff to the John Wick franchise. There isn’t a Peacock TV free trial but if you’re solely interested in watching the Liverpool vs West Ham game, you can do so for just $6 for the month which will also include other games and plenty of entertainment too.

Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re in the U.S, you’re all set for watching the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream without any added hassle. What do you do if you’re traveling at the time of the game? Geo-restrictions mean that Peacock may not work while you’re abroad so you need to use one of the best VPNs to convince Peacock that you’re still back home on the couch. NordVPN is our favorite thanks to being affordable and offering a simple-to-use interface. Just pick a U.S.-based server and NordVPN does the rest, convincing your connection that you’re actually still at home and allowing you to watch the match without issue. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s a really good idea to get that added functionality so you don’t miss out. It also enhances your security which is particularly useful when connected to public Wi-Fi.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Everton vs Arsenal live stream: Kick off time and how to watch
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

For anyone keen to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream later today, you've got some great options open to you. The game kicks off on USA Network at 11.30 AM ET/8.30 AM PT meaning you've got plenty of ways to watch it. If you're keen to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream for free, you'll also be delighted to know that's possible too. How? Read on below to see what you need to know about how to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream.
Watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services around, Sling is a good choice for many. You'll need to sign up for Sling Blue to watch USA Network and therefore the game. It costs just $20 for the first month with subsequent months costing $40 a month. You get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. Any time you're not around to watch live, 50 hours of DVR storage has you covered.

Read more
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators live stream: Watch college football for free
Aerial shot of Florida Football's stadium with fans in the stands.

It's an SEC showdown on Saturday night as the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) travel to Gainesville to play their rivals, the Florida Gators (1-1). The game will take place inside the raucous atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, better known as "The Swamp." On FanDuel, Tennessee are 6.5-point favorites.

It's been smooth sailing for the Vols to start the 2023 season. In two games, Tennessee has combined to outscore their opponents 79-26 in two blowout victories. However, Florida will be their toughest test of the season as it will be the team's first road game of the season. After stumbling in the season opener against No. 12 Utah, Florida got back on track last week with a 49-7 victory over McNeese St.
Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on ESPN

Read more
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for free
People inside Sanford Stadium in Georgia.

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon as the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. On FanDuel, the Bulldogs are a huge 27.5-point favorite.

After losing to North Carolina in the opening game, South Carolina bounced back last week with a 47-21 win over Furman. However, beating Georgia is nearly an impossible task. The Bulldogs have not lost a game since December 4, 2021. To make matters worse, South Carolina has lost seven of the last eight matchups against Georgia, with their lone win coming in 2019.
Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on CBS

Read more