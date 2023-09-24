Liverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and is sure to be one to watch for fans of both sides in the English Premier League. If you’re excited to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, you’ve got one option — Peacock Premium. We’re here to tell you all about Peacock Premium and explain what to expect from the streaming service.

Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn’t one of the biggest streaming services around but it’s a key one for Premier League fans thanks to offering many of the matches throughout the season. Peacock Premium costs $6 per month and offers everything the service has to offer, albeit with ads. The best movies on Peacock number some of the latest hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fast X, along with popular favorites such as the first three John Wick movies. The best shows on Peacock are pretty great too. In recent times, we’ve seen Twisted Metal added along with Based on a True Story, and The Continental — the spinoff to the John Wick franchise. There isn’t a Peacock TV free trial but if you’re solely interested in watching the Liverpool vs West Ham game, you can do so for just $6 for the month which will also include other games and plenty of entertainment too.

Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in the U.S, you’re all set for watching the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream without any added hassle. What do you do if you’re traveling at the time of the game? Geo-restrictions mean that Peacock may not work while you’re abroad so you need to use one of the best VPNs to convince Peacock that you’re still back home on the couch. NordVPN is our favorite thanks to being affordable and offering a simple-to-use interface. Just pick a U.S.-based server and NordVPN does the rest, convincing your connection that you’re actually still at home and allowing you to watch the match without issue. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s a really good idea to get that added functionality so you don’t miss out. It also enhances your security which is particularly useful when connected to public Wi-Fi.

