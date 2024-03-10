 Skip to main content
2024 Oscars live stream: how to watch the Oscars for free

Dan Girolamo
By
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie smile at each other in Barbie.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The best films of 2023 will be honored at the 2024 Oscars. Also known as the 96th Academy Awards, the 2024 Oscars will feature some of the biggest and brightest stars Hollywood has to offer, including Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and more. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will award Oscars in 23 categories, with the top prize being Best Picture. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host for the fourth time.

Oppenheimer leads the field with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10, and Barbie with eight. Can Oppenheimer complete its dominant awards season run with a Best Picture prize, or can The Zone of Interest or Poor Things pull off the improbable upset?

Watch the 2024 Oscars on ABC

Emma Stone looks up in Poor Things.
Searchlight Pictures

The 2024 Oscars will air on ABC starting at a new time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 10. This is a significant change from the regular 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT start time. However, ABC has decided to start the Oscars at 7 p.m. ET so it can air a new episode of Abbott Elementary upon the ceremony’s completion at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. This strategy is similar to how the network airing the Super Bowl airs an episode of television following the Big Game. Watch the Oscars on ABC.com and the ABC App by logging in with your provider.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

You can watch the 2024 Oscars on ABC with YouTube TV. Subscribers can choose from over 100 channels, including Fox, ABC, ESPN, Comedy Central, and MSNBC. New customers will only pay $63 per month for the first three months. Then, the monthly rate will increase to $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Tune in for the 2024 Oscars with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. The Disney-owned live TV service includes 95-plus channels, including ABC, TNT, USA, BET, and MTV. Customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, customers can sign up for a bundle – Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ – starting at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch live TV without a cable subscription thanks to Fubo. Plans feature over 200-plus channels of news, entertainment, and sports programming, ranging from ABC and NBC to HGTV and FX. Fubo’s two plans are Pro at $80 per month and Elite at $90 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial and receive $20 off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV is a better way to stream live television. Subscribers can stream the channels they love without overpaying for the networks they do not want. Sling features flexible channel lineups in its two plans, Orange and Blue. Orange costs $40 per month, while Blue costs $45 per month. However, Blue contains ABC, and Orange does not. You can bundle both plans for the monthly price of $60. New customers will receive 50% off the first month.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

For those planning to stream the Oscars outside their homes should consider downloading a VPN service. These virtual private networks allow users to have safe and private access to the internet. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN. Sign up for NordVPN and receive 63% off.

2024 Oscars: Nominees

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy as Lewis Strauss and Robert J. Oppenheimer shaking hands in black-and-white in Oppenheimer.
Image via Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer is a heavy favorite in multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. By the end of the ceremony, Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the father of the atomic bomb could walk home with eight Oscars. Below are the nominees in “The Big Five” categories.

Best Picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Director

  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

View the full list of nominees at the 2024 Oscars.

