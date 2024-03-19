March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After a polarizing Selection Sunday, the field for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is set. Sixty-eight teams will compete for a chance to make the Final Four in Phoenix and win a national championship. Before the First Round begins on March 21, eight teams will head to Dayton for the 2024 NCAA First Four.

Four games will be played across two nights to reduce the field from 68 to 64. Think of these games as the play-in round, similar to the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. The eight teams competing in the First Four are Wagner, Howard, Colorado State, Virginia, Grambling State, Montana State, Colorado, and Boise State.

Watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream on TruTV

The first game of the First Four features No. 16 Wagner versus No. 16 Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT on March 19. The winner moves on to face No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday.

Game two pits No. 10 Colorado St against No. 10 Virginia at 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT on March 19. The winner will face No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

Game three of the First Four features No. 16 Grambling State versus No. 16 Montana State at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT on March 20. The winner will face No. 1 Purdue on Friday.

The final game of the First Four pits No. 10 Colorado against No. 10 Boise State at 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT on March 20. The winner will play No. 7 Florida on Friday.

All four games will air on TruTV, with Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein on the call. Watch the First Four on the TruTV app and TruTV website. Log in with a TV producer for access. Additionally, all games during the tournament can be streamed on NCAA March Madness Live via web, mobile, and connected devices.

Watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream on Max

The Selection Committee’s official rankings of the 2024 #MarchMadness field! 👀 pic.twitter.com/yEhwKtUeUb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024

Fans can stream live sports, including the First Four, on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On. With the add-on, Max subscribers can watch games from the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA Tournament, and U.S. Soccer. The B/R Sports Add-On is currently an additional $10 per month to your existing Max package.

Watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream on Sling TV

Catch every game from the First Four on TruTV with Sling TV. With flexible channel lineups and a mobile app, Sling TV remains one of the best streaming TV services. Sling offers two plans: orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. College basketball fans should subscribe to Blue if they want to receive TruTV. Bundle both plans for one monthly price of $60, However, new customers will receive 50% off the first month.

Watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream on Hulu with Live TV

TruTV’s coverage of the First Four can be seen with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Stream live TV and sports on over 90-plus channels, including TruTV, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and ABC. Customers can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, bundled plans – Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ – begin at $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a great streaming television service for sports. Watch the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and college basketball on YouTube TV. Feature channels include TruTV, TNT, ESPN, TBS, and CBS. Sign up for a free trial to experience YouTube TV. The first three months of YouTube TV cost $63 per month. Then, the rate increases to $73 per month for a YouTube TV Base Plan.

Watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to stream the First Four while traveling or using a foreign connection, download a VPN to use with your streaming service. Not only will a VPN bypass regional broadcast restrictions, but it will add more privacy for your information, a necessity in 2024. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN. Try NordVPN today, and if you don’t like it, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

