After a riveting Sweet 16, only eight teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Elite Eight determines the winner of each region and, more importantly, punches a ticket to the Final Four next weekend in Phoenix. For some of these teams, making the Final Four would represent a landmark moment for their universities.

Can anyone stop No. 1 UConn? The defending national champions looked unstoppable in their 82-52 Sweet 16 victory over No. 4 San Diego State. The Huskies have now won their last nine NCAA Tournament games by an average of 22.9 points per game. Another intriguing matchup pits No. 4 Alabama against No. 6 Clemson. These football schools are trying to prove that their basketball teams belong among the elite. The winner of the game will reach the Final Four for the first time in their program’s history.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on CBS, TBS, and TruTV

The last team to do this won it all… again 👀🏆#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/sNzhz5C5mt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2024

The Elite Eight is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. The networks broadcasting Elite Eight games are CBS, TBS, and TruTV. Download the March Madness Live app on your phone, tablet, computer, or streaming device to stream every game. Make sure to log in with a TV provider for full access.

Watch the Elite Eight

The Elite Eight tips off Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. View the Elite Eight schedule below.

Saturday, March 30

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois – 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson – 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/TruTV

Sunday, March 31

Winner of No. 1 Purdue/No. 5 Gonzaga vs. winner of No. 2 Tennessee/No. 3 Creighton, time and network TBD

Winner of No. 1 Houston/No. 4 Duke vs. winner of No. 2 Marquette/No. 11 NC State, time and network TBD

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on Paramount+

NCAA Tournament games on CBS will stream on Paramount+ throughout all of March Madness. Paramount+ with Showtime is the plan that offers CBS games, not Paramount+ Essential. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month and features the entire library of movies and TV shows from the legacy studio, including Mayor of Kingstown, Mean Girls, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on Max

With the B/R Sports Add-On, basketball fans can stream games on TNT, TBS, and TruTV through Max. The streamer is now providing sports fans with games in college basketball, MLB, NBA, NHL, and U.S. Soccer thanks to the B/R Sports Add-On. The add-on costs $10 per month, which is added to your monthly Max subscription.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on YouTube TV

Stream every game in the NCAA Tournament with YouTube TV. College basketball fans can watch the games on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. They can also enjoy over 100 channels in entertainment, news, and sports. The first three months of YouTube TV cost $58 per month for new customers. After three months, the rate increases to $73 per month. You can also try YouTube TV for free by signing up for a trial.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on Fubo

Fubo is the perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Without requiring long-term commitments, Fubo offers customers a free trial, which they can cancel at any time. Fubo only offers March Madness games on CBS. However, there are still 200-plus channels for subscribers to enjoy, including TLC, Nickelodeon, HGTV, and Fox. Fubo’s subscription plans are Pro at $80 per month and Elite at $90 per month. Both plans are $20 off for the first month.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on Sling TV

One of the better ways to stream live television is through Sling TV. This streaming TV service offers flexible channel lineups, cloud DVR, and no long-term contracts. Sling does not offer CBS on its service. However, college basketball fans can watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV by subscribing to one of Sling’s two plans: Orange for $40 per month or Blue for $45 per month.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the Elite Eight and the rest of the NCAA Tournament on Hulu with Live TV. All four March Madness networks – CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV – are on Hulu with Live TV. The service also features 90-plus channels, including popular networks like ABC, ESPN, NBC, and Fox. Subscribers can sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. Bundle plans – Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ – start at $77 per month.

Watch the Elite Eight live stream from abroad with a VPN

Enjoy your sports, TV shows, and movies with more privacy and security with NordVPN. Its users do not have to worry about hackers or cybercriminals. NordVPN allows for safe and private access to the internet. NordVPN also bypasses regional broadcast restrictions to alleviate streaming issues. Customers can now earn 66% off NordVPN’s two-year plan. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to all customers.

