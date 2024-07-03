 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream

By
People walk on the streets outside of Nathan's in Coney Island.
Ajay Suresh / Flickr

Are you hungry? If you’re craving hot dogs this July Fourth, check out the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Every year on July 4, the best competitive eaters in the world flock to Coney Island near Brooklyn, New York, to inhale hot dogs at a lightning pace. Besides bragging rights, the male winner wins a mustard-yellow belt, and the female winner earns a pink belt.

In news that shook the competitive eating world to its core, 16-time champion Joey Chestnut will not compete in this year’s contest. Because of his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, Chestnut has been banned from the 2024 competition. Chestnut had won eight straight competitions dating back to 2016. Miki Sudo is the two-time defending champion for females.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream on ESPN2

We’re just 2 days away from the biggest event of the summer! Come catch the Eaters feast in Coney Island this July 4th and see who brings home the mustard belt!🌭🏆 #NathansHotDogEatingContest #MajorLeagueEating #MLE #HotDogEating #ConeyIsland pic.twitter.com/d9cvIjhCIc

&mdash; Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) July 2, 2024

Coverage of the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 4. The men’s competition will air on ESPN2. Tune in at 10:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. PT for the women’s competition on ESPN3. Stream the hot dog eating contest on ESPN.com or through the ESPN app.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN2

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV App
Digital Trends

Catch the hot dog eating contest on ESPN2 with a subscription to YouTube TV, one of the best services for sports fans. With YouTube TV, customers can watch ESPN2 and more sports-focused channels, including ESPN, FS1, and NFL Network. The first three months of YouTube TV will cost customers $58 per month. The rate moves to $73 per month starting in the fourth month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream on Fubo

Photo of the homepage of Fubo with golfer Cameron Smith.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live on ESPN2 with Fubo. With Fubo, subscribers receive the same benefits of cable — hundreds of channels with DVR capabilities — without paying high prices. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. However, each plan comes with a free trial for new subscribers.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is a great alternative to cable television, with no annual contract and flexible channel lineups. Subscribers can choose between Orange at $40 per month and Blue at $45 per month. However, customers who want to watch the hot dog eating contest must subscribe to Orange, which includes ESPN2. Sign up today and receive $20 off your first month.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Catch all the hot dog madness on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Customers can enjoy their favorite sports, news, and entertainment programs on channels like ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA, and NBC. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, the bundle plans, which include Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+, offer more programs for one price of $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you are traveling abroad for the Fourth of July, download a VPN to watch events like the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. VPNs add more security and privacy to protect your computer against phishing attacks and malware scams. Additionally, VPNs bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother streaming experience. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

