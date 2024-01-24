 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Oscars 2024: Where to watch the major nominated films

Dan Girolamo
By

The road to the 2024 Oscars is underway. Oppenheimer received 13 nominations, one shy of the record of 14 held by All About EveTitanic, and La La LandPoor Things scored 11 nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon with 10, and Barbie with eight.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 10. Until then, there is plenty of time to catch up and see the films nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and all four acting categories. Below is information on where to watch the major 2023 films nominated for Oscars.

Recommended Videos

American Fiction (2023)

A man stands and stares on a road outside a house.
Claire Folger / Orion Pictures

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson’s feature directorial debut, is based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure. The film stars Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a professor and novelist who receives critical acclaim for his work, but fails to garner huge profits.

Related

Fed up with a culture that profits from stereotypical Black entertainment, Monk writes a satirical “Black book” featuring drugs, gang violence, and deadbeat dads under a pen name. Much to his dismay, the book is a huge hit, leading to a monetary advance and a movie deal offer. Can Monk handle living as a hypocrite while becoming his own worst enemy?

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score.

American Fiction is now in theaters. It will eventually stream on Prime Video.

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

A woman and boy stare at a dead man in the snow.
Neon

Did Sandra kill her husband? That is the mystery at the center of Anatomy of a Fall, a French legal drama from Justine Triet. Samuel Maleski (Samuel Theis) is found dead lying in the snow by his 11-year-old, visually impaired son, Daniel (Milo Machado Graner).

Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a writer and Samuel’s wife, believes the fall from the window was an accidental death. However, the authorities indict Sandra, forcing her to prove her innocence and fight for her life in court.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet), Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Original Screenplay, and Film Editing.

Rent Anatomy of a Fall on Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. It will eventually stream on Hulu.

Barbie (2023)

Barbie and Ken singing and driving in a pink car in a scene from Barbie.
Warner Bros.

Hi, Barbie! One of Mattel’s most prized possessions finally received a feature film adaptation from Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig. Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives the perfect life in Barbieland. Barbie has a dream house, a cool car, and the perfect friends. The blonde doll exudes happiness, ending her days with a giant party full of dazzling costumes and choreographed dance routines. Yet, Barbie’s world flips upside down after she experiences negative thoughts about morality. As her idea of a perfect world crumbles, Barbie and Beach Ken (Ryan Gosling) head to the real world to find answers.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Adapted Screenplay, Original Song (two nominations), Costume Design, and Production Design.

Stream Barbie on Max.

The Holdovers (2023)

Three people sit at a table in The Holdovers.
Fox Searchlight

The next great Christmas classic may end up being The Holdovers, Alexander Payne’s first feature film since 2017’s Downsizing. Set at a New England prep school in 1970, it stars Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, a crotchety professor forced to look after the “holdover” students – the kids who remain on campus during the holiday break. Much to his surprise, Paul forms an unlikely friendship with Angus (Dominic Sessa), a troublemaking student on the cusp of expulsion, and Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), the school’s cook who recently lost her son in the Vietnam War.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Original Screenplay, and Film Editing.

Stream The Holdovers on Peacock.

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Lily Gladstone looks at Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Paramount Pictures/Apple Original Films

Martin Scorsese, the greatest living American filmmaker, is arguably the only director who could treat the dark subject matter in Killers of the Flower Moon with such grace and respect. The crime epic depicts the Osage Nation murders in the 1920s and the ensuing investigation that followed. Key players include Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a dim-witted WWI veteran; William King Hale (Robert De Niro), Ernest’s uncle and the mastermind behind the murders; and Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), Ernest’s wife and an Osage member seeking justice for the death of her loved ones.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Cinematography, Original Song, Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, and Film Editing.

Stream Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV+.

Maestro (2023)

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper as Felicia Montealegre and Leonard Bernstein smiling while looking in the same direction in Maestro.
Netflix

After transforming into rocker Jackson Maine for A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper channeled his musical side again to play Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Cooper, who directed and co-wrote the film, portrays the famous conductor and composer at the height of his career. While the film follows seminal moments in Bernstein’s career, Maestro’s predominant storyline is his relationship with Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), his wife for over two decades.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Sound, and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Stream Maestro on Netflix.

Nyad (2023)

Two women walk next to each other in Nyad.
Netflix

The remarkable and awe-inspiring story of Diana Nyad comes to life in Nyad. Directed by Free Solo’s Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Nyad revolves around Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), a former marathon swimmer who became a sports journalist.

At 60, Diana sets off to complete the treacherous 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage, a feat never done before. With the help of her coach and friend, Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster), Diana embarks on a four-year journey to achieve the impossible.

Oscar nominations: Best Actress (Annette Bening) and Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster).

Stream Nyad on Netflix.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy as Lewis Strauss and Robert J. Oppenheimer shaking hands in black-and-white in Oppenheimer.
Image via Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan adapts the complicated and fascinating life of the “father of the atomic bomb” in Oppenheimer. The film portrays a young Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) rising from a student to a brilliant theoretical physicist in the 1920s and 1930s. In the 1940s, Oppenheimer was recruited to develop a nuclear bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. In the mid-1950s, he’s the target of a private security hearing aimed at discrediting Oppenheimer.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Sound, Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Film Editing.

Stream Oppenheimer on Peacock starting February 16.

Past Lives (2023)

Two people sit next to each other on a boat and stare in Past Lives.
A24

Celine Song’s Past Lives is a beautiful and authentic depiction of love, intimacy, and human connection. Past Lives stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as Nora Moon and Hae Sung, respectively, two childhood sweethearts living in South Korea.

After her family moves to North America, Nora reconnects with Hae Sung 12 years later over video chat. Another dozen years pass, with Nora living in New York City with her husband, Arthur (John Magaro). Hae Sung meets Nora in New York for one final time as they confront their past relationship and see if a future together exists. Make sure to watch with a box of tissues.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture and Original Screenplay

Rent Past Lives on Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. It will eventually stream on Max.

Poor Things (2023)

Emma Stone looks up in Poor Things.
Searchlight Pictures

In his first film since 2018’s The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos helms the feminist Frankenstein movie Poor Things. After committing suicide, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) is resurrected by surgeon Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). However, Godwin replaces Bella’s brain with that of an infant, so she acts like a child in an adult body. As she adapts to her surroundings, Bella runs off with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) and experiences a sexual and spiritual awakening as she searches for purpose in her life.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Film Editing.

Poor Things is now in theaters. It will eventually stream on Hulu.

Rustin (2023)

Coleman Domingo as Bayard Rustin resting his head on his hand in a poster for the film Rustin.
Netflix

The heroics of Bayard Rustin are depicted in George C. Wolfe’s Rustin. As a magnetic Civil Rights activist, Rustin (Colman Domingo) fought for peace, racial equality, and human rights. In the 1960s, Rustin was one of the leading forces behind the March on Washington in 1963, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Rustin admirably stood up for justice while being an openly gay black man, a rarity during his time.

Oscar nominations: Best Actor (Colman Domingo)

Stream Rustin on Netflix.

The Zone of Interest (2023)

Two girls walk on a lawn in The Zone of Interest.
A24
In his first film since 2013’s Under the Skin, writer-director Jonathan Glazer returned in 2023 with The Zone of Interest, a Holocaust drama loosely based on Martin Amis’ 2014 novel. In 1943, Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the commandant of Auschwitz, lives with his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), and five children in a picturesque house next to the notorious concentration camp. Glazer is a fearless filmmaker who attacks the difficult ideas presented in The Zone of Interest head-on.

Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Glazer), Adapted Screenplay, Sound, and International Feature Film.

The Zone of Interest is now in theaters. It will eventually stream on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs live stream: How to watch the NBA online
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball on the court.

Two of the brightest stars in the NBA will face off on Wednesday night as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The game tips off on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on January 24. Thunder versus Spurs will be played inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Thunder continue to prove why they're one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Halfway through the season, Oklahoma City is a top-three team in the West and should challenge for the No. 1 overall seed. Meanwhile, the Spurs are in the midst of a rebuilding year. With Wembanyama, the future is bright in San Antonio. The Spurs now must find the right pieces to place around Wembanyama to build a winning franchise.

Read more
This underrated HBO show from the 2000s has been forgotten. Here’s why you should watch it now
A teenager girl and a boy talk in Big Love.

“Best of All Time” TV lists are now as common as the seasons changing, and they tend to highlight shows from relatively recent history. Old standbys such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and Deadwood make their almost-default appearances on these lists, with the occasional inclusion of such genre fare as Battlestar Galactica. So where does that leave Big Love, Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer’s polygamist family drama, which aired on HBO from 2006-2011?
Its first two seasons aired following The Sopranos, and Big Love, similarly, seems to have been overshadowed in every contemporary discussion about the best of early 20th-century TV drama, despite its being a necessary part of any TV aficionado’s understanding of that form. It differs from its contemporaries in vital, interesting ways, but its bones and blood are made of the same attention to detail and appreciation of craft that made Breaking Bad, say, shine. In the age of the rewatch, when cable TV classics are making inroads among generations who missed them when they first appeared, where’s the love for Big Love in 2024?
Big Love has all the ingredients of a TV drama classic of the noughties

Start with the seemingly upstanding family man with a dark secret: Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton), proprietor of a Salt Lake City-based chain of home supply stores. In the pilot (aired in 2006), Bill goes about his business in his upstanding Mormon community, only to return home – surprise! – to three contiguous houses on a block in Sandy, Utah, where his three wives and seven children live as a closeted family cluster. (Mad Men recreates this dynamic beat for beat in its 2007 pilot, as Don Draper, a seemingly carefree, bed-hopping singleton about town in Manhattan, returns at the end of a day’s work to a wife and children in Ossining.)
Sandy has its requisite suspicious neighbors (like Hank on Breaking Bad or Stan on The Americans) who are certain not all is well on their block. And is there a patriarchal, devoutly focused crime family that runs its desert town almost unimpeded, à la Sons of Anarchy? Check! Harry Dean Stanton plays Roman Grant, father of Bill’s second wife (Chloe Sevigny). Roman is the leader of an extremist Mormon sect living on a compound in southern Utah, where Bill grew up -- until Roman kicked him out onto the street when Bill was 14. In 2006, Big Love was already playing with the dynamics and themes that had yet to launch its followers to TV immortality.
What makes Big Love different from other prestige shows

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Samuel L. Jackson and Alexander Skarsgård in The Legend of Tarzan.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 250 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over the past seven days to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.

Kevin Hart's new heist film, Lift, remains in the top spot for the second week. Entering the top five for the first time are The Legend of Tarzan and Queenpins. The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains in the top 10 for an eighth-straight week. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from January 15 to January 21, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more