Oscar nominations 2024: full list of nominees

The holiday season may be over, but awards season is just heating up. The Golden Globes and Emmy Awards have been given out, and the next major event on the calendar is the Academy Awards. But who’s competing, and who is staying home this year?
The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and as expected, Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed blockbuster about the creation of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer, leads the pack. The other half of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Barbie, did well, too, getting nominations in the Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor categories.
Other movies that were recognized include Alexander Payne’s new Christmas classic The Holdovers with Paul Giamatti, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Lady Frankenstein sex comedy Poor Things with Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper’s biopic Maestro starring the actor as the great composer Leonard Bernstein.
The following is a complete list of nominees in all 23 categories.
Best Picture:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor:
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrara, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director:
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Screenplay:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Best Adapted Screenplay:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Song:
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“What Was I Made For,” Barbie
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“A Song For My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Score:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Animated Movie:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Makeup:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects:
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1
Napoleon
Best Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Documentary:
Bobby Wine
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best International Feature:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teacher’s Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Live Action Short:
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short:
Letter to a Pig
95 Senses
Our Uniform
Pacheyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Documentary Short:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
