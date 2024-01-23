 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Oscar nominations 2024: full list of nominees

Jason Struss
By
Cillian Murphy stares through a small window at an atomic blast, his face illuminated by light.
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

The holiday season may be over, but awards season is just heating up. The Golden Globes and Emmy Awards have been given out, and the next major event on the calendar is the Academy Awards. But who’s competing, and who is staying home this year?

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and as expected, Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed blockbuster about the creation of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer, leads the pack. The other half of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Barbie, did well, too, getting nominations in the Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor categories.

Recommended Videos

Other movies that were recognized include Alexander Payne’s new Christmas classic The Holdovers with Paul Giamatti, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Lady Frankenstein sex comedy Poor Things with Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper’s biopic Maestro starring the actor as the great composer Leonard Bernstein.

Related

The following is a complete list of nominees in all 23 categories.

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrara, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director:

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Screenplay:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song:

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“A Song For My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Animated Movie:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Makeup:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

Best Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Documentary:

Bobby Wine

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Live Action Short:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short:

Letter to a Pig

95 Senses

Our Uniform

Pacheyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko 

Best Documentary Short:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
10 best Martin Scorsese movies, ranked
Travis Bickle sits in a theater in Taxi Driver.

When looking at the career of an influential filmmaker like Martin Scorsese, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed by the sheer enormity of it. Over the course of his nearly six-decade career, Scorsese has made north of 20 scripted feature films and numerous documentaries — nearly all of which are considered classics now by cinephiles. In the weeks leading up to the release of his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, the quality of Scorsese’s filmography has felt particularly apparent. No other filmmaker of the past 50 years has made as many indelible classics — masterpieces that strike the perfect balance between personal and universal that has always been at the heart of great cinema.

To try and rank any of his films feels like a foolish endeavor, if only because many of them seem to grow in both depth and complexity based on the more time one spends with them. Nonetheless, in honor of Scorsese’s latest directorial effort, we’ve decided to rank his 10 best films in as definitive a fashion as we can.
10. The Departed (2006)

Read more
Upcoming action movies: New movie release dates in 2023 and 2024
John Cena and Alison Brie in Freelance.

As long as directors have been saying "lights, camera, action," there have been action movies in Hollywood. But there's a definite lack of action in the remaining movies of 2023, as well as through 2024. And it's because Hollywood came to a standstill over the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. That's why only a handful of films with SAG-AFTRA waivers have filmed since July. And while the writers strike may be over, the actors strike still lingers on.

The major studios haven't come out and said this yet, but the strike-related delays may make the selection of movies coming in 2024 look pretty sparse. For example, it seems pretty unlikely that Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is going to make its premiere date if the actors strike lingers through the end of this year. And there will almost certainly be new release dates for several of the movies on this list. You can bank on that.

Read more
Upcoming movies: New movie release dates in 2023 and 2024
Timothée Chalamet in Wonka.

Earlier this month, we took a look at the most anticipated movies of fall 2023. But now, it's time to look ahead at all of the upcoming movies set for release in late 2023 and early 2024.

As you may have heard, the word out of Hollywood is that the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative deal to end the writers' strike. Presumably ending the SAG-AFTRA strike will be the next thing on the agenda. This is important to keep in mind for the upcoming movies because all films and TV shows have been at a standstill for months, and the 2024 release dates are tentative at best. That's one of the reasons why the 2024 schedule looks so empty at the moment. There's a lot of work that needs to be done by both the writers and the actors before a lot of these movies are going to be ready, so don't be too shocked if the release dates change again. Some of them could even slip into 2025.

Read more