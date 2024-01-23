Oscar nominations 2024: full list of nominees

The holiday season may be over, but awards season is just heating up. The Golden Globes and Emmy Awards have been given out, and the next major event on the calendar is the Academy Awards. But who’s competing, and who is staying home this year?

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and as expected, Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed blockbuster about the creation of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer, leads the pack. The other half of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Barbie, did well, too, getting nominations in the Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor categories.

Other movies that were recognized include Alexander Payne’s new Christmas classic The Holdovers with Paul Giamatti, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Lady Frankenstein sex comedy Poor Things with Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper’s biopic Maestro starring the actor as the great composer Leonard Bernstein.

The following is a complete list of nominees in all 23 categories.

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrara, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director:

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Screenplay:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song:

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“A Song For My People,” Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Animated Movie:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Makeup:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

Best Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Documentary:

Bobby Wine

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Live Action Short:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short:

Letter to a Pig

95 Senses

Our Uniform

Pacheyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Documentary Short:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

