2024 Oscar winners: Oppenheimer wins 7 awards, including Best Picture

There weren’t a lot of surprise winners or upsets at the 2024 Oscars, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t an entertaining show. As expected, Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 96th Academy Awards, with Christopher Nolan scoring his first wins for Best Picture and Best Director. Out of 11 nominations, Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., as well as the awards for original score, cinematography and film editing.

Best Actress went to Emma Stone for her role in Poor Things, a film which also won best costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling. The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Joy Randolph was named Best Supporting Actress in the first award that was given during the ceremony.

Barbie – the other half of the Barbenheimer phenomenon that made both films blockbusters – did not go home empty-handed. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For?, beating out the other song from Barbie, I’m Just Ken, which had by far the best show-stopping performance of the night.

The complete list of winners is below:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

Best Directing

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director for 'Oppenheimer' | 96th Oscars (2024)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)

Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker)

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)

Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Costume Design

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For? from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

"What Was I Made For?" Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell | 96th Oscars Performance

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Best Production Design

Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)

