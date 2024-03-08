Oscars 2024: Who is performing at the Academy Awards?

It’s become a time-honored tradition at the Academy Awards for the tunes nominated for Best Original Song to be performed onstage at the Oscars, often by the very artists who provided their vocals for the film in question. The 96th annual Academy Awards will be no exception, and one of the most anticipated parts of this year’s show will be the live performances.

While we can’t predict the exact times that the songs will be performed, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the full lineup of artists who will take the stage this Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

Who is performing at the 2024 Oscars?

As you may have gathered from the image above, Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling will sing his song, I’m Just Ken, from Barbie. For that performance, Gosling will be accompanied by the song’s co-writer, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, will also represent Barbie when they perform their song What Was I Made For? Becky G will take the stage for The Fire Inside, from Flamin’ Hot. Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) will be performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers. Jon Batiste will also appear and sing his song It Never Went Away from American Symphony.

Who will be the presenters at the Oscars?

Unless an Oscar winner for Best Actor gets out of their seat and slaps a presenter (as Will Smith did to Chris Rock in 2022), they tend to be invited back the following year to present the award for Best Actress. Similarly, the Best Actress winner from the previous year presents the following year’s Best Actor award. The same is true for the Best Supporting Actress and Actor winners. At this year’s Oscars, 2023’s winners — Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis — will fill those roles.

The rest of this year’s presenters include a Scarface reunion of Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hemsworth, Nicolas Cage, Michael Keaton, Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Lange, Kate McKinnon, Regina King, Octavia Spencer, Sam Rockwell, John Mulaney, Ramy Youssef, Rita Moreno, Catherine O’Hara, and Bad Bunny.

What time will the Oscars be held?

This year’s ceremony is starting an hour earlier than normal at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET on Sunday, March 10. The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and streamed through the ABC app or via cable and live-service providers.

