How to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying from anywhere for free

Jennifer Allen
By

With many Euro 2024 qualifying matches underway from now and into the future, soccer fans are no doubt keen to catch up on their favorite teams before the tournament begins next year. If you’re one of those enthusiasts, we’re here to help you understand the best ways to watch all the games or simply catch up on occasional matches for free. Most matches are on Fox Sports 1 so that’s what you need to focus on. Whatever your intentions, keep reading so in no time, you’ll know exactly what the best course of action for you is.

Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV continues to be one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans for so many reasons. For one thing, there’s a FuboTV free trial so if you simply want to check out the Euro 2024 Qualifying matches across one week rather than be subscribed for any length of time, this is perfect. Of course, there’s access to the all-important Fox Sports 1 along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and NBC and USA Network too. You won’t run out of sporting options here but if you feel like watching something different, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, and the Disney Channel too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month depending on what plan you choose.

Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling is a consistently reliable option for sports fans who prefer cord-cutting methods. Users can sign up to Sling Blue for only $20 for the first month and $40 for all following months, and they get access to Fox Sports 1 along with other sports channels like NBC and USA Network (perfect for the Premier League) as well as NFL Network and plenty of news stations too. If you need to watch on demand, you can also use some of the 50 hours of DVR storage to do so.

Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month and packs a lot in for the price. There’s access to Fox Sports 1 here for the Euro 2024 Qualifying matches. It also includes NBC and USA Network for the English Premier League, along with the Golf Channel and other sporting options. Bundled in with the service are Disney+ and ESPN+ so there are all things Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and plenty of great sports coverage too. We’re big fans of ESPN+’s award-winning 30 for 30 sports documentary series. It provides great insider access to some fascinating parts of sport.

Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube with Live TV offers more than 100 channels and that includes Fox Sports 1 for the Euro 2024 coverage. It also has ESPN, USA Network, NBC Sports, and the Golf Channel. For downtime, there are plenty of entertainment options too. As the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube with Live TV is a great all-rounder. It costs $73 per month and offers unlimited DVR storage.

Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you regularly travel but still want to keep up with the Euro 2024 Qualifying matches and your subscription services, you almost certainly need one of the best VPNs to assist you. Streaming services rarely cross the border in a way you’d anticipate them to, meaning you might not be able to access the latest match. Sign up for NordVPN and you can convince your internet connection you’re still back home in the US. It’s a great solution and it takes moments to set up, while also granting you superior security than your hotel Wi-Fi could ever offer. It’s not possible to sign up to a NordVPN free trial but you can rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee if you simply want to try it out.

