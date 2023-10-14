 Skip to main content
What time is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis today? Full schedule

Jennifer Allen
By
Dazn

The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight is underway today and for anyone wanting to see Logan Paul, you’re going to need to know when it is and how to watch the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream online. You’ve probably already got everything else covered like who you’re backing so let’s get straight into it. Here’s what you need to know about when Logan Paul will be stepping into the ring.

What time is the Logan Paul fight today?

We don’t have a set time for Logan Paul time yet, but we do know that the full event starts at 12.30 PM ET/9.30 AM PT.

The suggestion is that the undercard will begin at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT with the ring-walk for the main event which compromises of Logan Paul time along with KSI vs Tommy Fury taking place from 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. Plan for a day of great fights.

The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream is available exclusively on DAZN — the streaming service dedicated to boxing and mixed martial arts. There’s no free way to watch the fight but you can check out the press conference and some of the preliminary fights on YouTube for free. Below, we’ll take you through the best way to watch Logan Paul time online.

How to watch the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream

Unlike some big sports events, the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream is available at just one place — DAZN. DAZN is keen to offer ESPN+ some stiff competition as a premier sports streaming services. Its focus is on all things boxing and mixed martial arts so it’s a perfect fit for Logan Paul time and anything beyond that.

DAZN as standard offers more than 100 live fight nights with no pay-per-view fees involved. Alongside that are some select PPV events such as the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream and other major events that you seriously need to watch so you can discuss the outcome with your buddies.

There isn’t a DAZN free trial anymore, but you do have some flexible options for how to sign up. If you just want a brief time with DAZN, you can sign up for it for $25 per month. Following a month-by-month way of paying works out more though as the service offers two annual ways of paying. If you want to pay in one lump sum, you can pay $225 which works out as the equivalent of $18.75 per month. Alternatively, you can commit to a 12-month plan but pay each month which costs $20 per month. It’s all down to you and what works out best for you financially.

You’ll also need to factor in the cost of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis PPV which will be a one-off fee just for this big a fight.

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN, you can also enjoy live action from Major League Baseball along with some fighting promotion partnerships so it’s worth it for sports fans to check out.

