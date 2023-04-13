 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon kicks off at 3PM ET today. Some experts reckon that Sporting Lisbon will win but, honestly, this could be a fascinating match for soccer fans. As with all Europa League matches, Paramount Plus has exclusive streaming rights for the game so that’s your sole choice of places to watch it. Fortunately, there is a way to watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream for free. Here’s what to do so you can enjoy the game later today.

Watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus isn’t one of the biggest streaming services around, but what it does offer is good quality. For the purposes of watching Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon, there’s the exclusive rights to the Europa League but there’s also Champions League soccer too. Elsewhere, you get some NFL games as well as NCAA basketball seasons. Any time you don’t want to watch sports, Paramount Plus is also the home of everything Star Trek related as well as South Park. It also has blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick, along with exclusives such as Yellowstone. It costs only $5 per month or $50 per year so it’s a cheap service to sign up for. There’s also a seven-day free trial if you solely want to watch Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon for free.

Watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Anyone who travels regularly will appreciate that services like Paramount Plus don’t follow in the way you expect them to. If you still want to watch the game and get what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is the pick of the bunch thanks to being inexpensive and easy to use. Pick a US-based server from its app and you can connect to Paramount Plus just like if you were still at home. You get enhanced security over your regular public Wi-Fi service too so it’s worth pursuing. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but a 30-day money-back guarantee and cheap deals make it very attractive.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the free Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream
A soccer field.

The Champions League is in full swing today, and soccer fans won’t want to miss Bayern Munich vs Manchester City. Trying to catch the game with a cable subscription won’t do much good, as Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game. Paramount knows a thing or two about sports coverage, as it’s the online streaming platform of CBS. It has a lot to offer sports fans in general, and it even offers a way to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game for free.
Watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original content, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, Today that includes Champions League soccer action, and Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game. A subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, including coverage of Champions League and Europa League soccer. If you’re hoping to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game for free, you can do so with a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers.

Read more
Girona vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch for free
The ESPN Plus main menu.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss La Liga action, which today sees Girona taking on Barcelona. This is a matchup that’s only available through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform — ESPN+ — as there is no national television broadcast that would normally allow you to watch it on one of the best live TV streaming services. And while there isn’t a way to watch ESPN+ for free, there are some ways to save. We’ve got the details you need for watching Girona vs Barcelona online, as well as some information on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.
Watch the Girona vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is known the world over as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of additional live sports events. This, of course, includes the Girona vs Barcelona live stream, as ESPN+ offers coverage of many La Liga soccer games throughout the season. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Girona vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more
Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: Watch for free from anywhere
A soccer field.

Arsenal is hot right now, and soccer fans will want to see if the winners of seven straight can keep the streak alive against Liverpool today. If you’re hoping to catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League online. Peacock TV has the coverage today, which unfortunately eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. We’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription, and we’ve even got the best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal if you’re traveling during game time.
Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

With the Liverpool vs Arsenal game only available on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming services is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. And while there is no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, the service costs just $5 per month. Additionally, Peacock has coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, and sports lovers will love access to other sports events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, which makes it well worth utilizing for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the premium tier to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream.

Read more