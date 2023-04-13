The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon kicks off at 3PM ET today. Some experts reckon that Sporting Lisbon will win but, honestly, this could be a fascinating match for soccer fans. As with all Europa League matches, Paramount Plus has exclusive streaming rights for the game so that’s your sole choice of places to watch it. Fortunately, there is a way to watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream for free. Here’s what to do so you can enjoy the game later today.

Watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus isn’t one of the biggest streaming services around, but what it does offer is good quality. For the purposes of watching Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon, there’s the exclusive rights to the Europa League but there’s also Champions League soccer too. Elsewhere, you get some NFL games as well as NCAA basketball seasons. Any time you don’t want to watch sports, Paramount Plus is also the home of everything Star Trek related as well as South Park. It also has blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick, along with exclusives such as Yellowstone. It costs only $5 per month or $50 per year so it’s a cheap service to sign up for. There’s also a seven-day free trial if you solely want to watch Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon for free.

Watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream from abroad with a VPN

Anyone who travels regularly will appreciate that services like Paramount Plus don’t follow in the way you expect them to. If you still want to watch the game and get what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is the pick of the bunch thanks to being inexpensive and easy to use. Pick a US-based server from its app and you can connect to Paramount Plus just like if you were still at home. You get enhanced security over your regular public Wi-Fi service too so it’s worth pursuing. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but a 30-day money-back guarantee and cheap deals make it very attractive.

