How to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers live stream for free

Jennifer Allen
By

To catch up on the latest MLB Spring training with Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers, you’ve only got one way to stream it — Bally Sports Detroit. While some of spring training is available elsewhere, this game is solely via the one streaming service. That cuts down your options for how to watch but on the plus side, we’ve spotted a way to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers for free. Here’s what you need to know, including what to do if you’re traveling abroad while the game is on.

Watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is easily one of the best live TV streaming services around where sports are concerned. That means it offers Bally Sports Detroit along with a host of other sports channels so you can easily check out this part of MLB spring training. FuboTV is available across four different plans — Pro, Elite, Premier, and Latino. You need either Pro or Elite for this game with Pro costing $75 a month. For the price, you get 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR if you need to catch up on demand along with 145 channels. These include a wide range of options such as Disney Channel, ESPN, Fox Sports 1 and 2, CNBC, USA Network, and enough channels to keep everyone entertained. Best of all, if you simply want to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers, you can sign up for a FuboTV free trial. It lasts for seven days before you have to pay anything, so it’s a great way of catching one game or simply trying out the service.

Watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

While traveling abroad, you may have noticed that your streaming services don’t follow with you in the way you’d expect. Due to different rights and restrictions, some streaming services only offer a limited catalog of content while others won’t work at all. To still use FuboTV while you’re abroad, you need to pair it up with one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By doing so, you can use your hotel Wi-Fi or similar to pretend you’re still back home, thereby allowing you to access the game. All you do is open the NordVPN app, choose a US-based server and the app does the rest for you. It also provides you with enhanced security which can be useful given most Wi-Fi networks aren’t as secure or as private as you’d like to think they’d be. There’s no NordVPN free trial exactly but you can easily try it out for a month via its 30-day money-back guarantee. We’re confident you’ll like it and use it for far longer though.

