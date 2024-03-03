 Skip to main content
How to watch 2024 AEW Revolution live stream (and Sting’s final match)

Dan Girolamo
By

All Elite Wrestling heads to the Tar Heel State for ist first pay-per-view event of 2024, Revolution. It’s the fifth Revolution event in company history. Revolution is considered one of AEW’s “Big Four” events, along with Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear.

The biggest headline of Revolution involves Sting, who will be wrestling in the last match of his illustrious career. Sting and Darby Allin will put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line in a tornado tag match against the Young Bucks, who now refer to themselves as Matthew and Nicholas Jackso and are the AEW’s executive vice presidents. Sting is 28-0 in AEW. Will Sting retire as an undefeated champion or leave AEW with one blemish on his record?

When and where is AEW Revolution?

Will Hangman Page be able to compete at AEW Revolution for the World Title? | 2/28/24, AEW Dynamite

Catch AEW Revolution at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 3. The Zero Hour Pre-Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on AEW’s social channels. The Greensboro Coliseum will host Revolution, marking the first AEW pay-per-view in North Carolina.

How to watch 2024 AEW Revolution

Sting screams with his mouth open on the poster for AEW Revolution.
AEW

AEW fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase Revolution through Bleacher Report’s website or B/R app. Like previous AEW pay-per-views, Revolution costs $50. Customers will have access to the replay for 72 hours after Revolution ends. U.S. and Canadian residents can purchase the PPV on air on traditional cable and satellite providers. Additionally, select Tom’s Watch, Dave & Busters, and movie theaters will screen Revolution. 

Fans outside the U.S. and Canadian markets can watch Revolution through Triller, YouTube, and other international networks. Visit the AEW website for alternative purchase options.

2024 AEW Revolution acrd

Revolution is shaping up to be an excellent card. Besides Sting’s retirement match, the AEW three-way between Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland has five stars written all over it. Other intriguing matches include the AEW Women’s World Championship between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, and the tag-team match between FTR and the Blackpool Combat Club.

View the entire card below.

  •  AEW World Tag Team Championship – Tornado tag team match (Sting’s last match): Sting and Darby Allin (c) (with Ric Flair) vs. AEW EVPs Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson
  • AEW World Championship – Three-way match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana)
  • AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong (with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)
  • AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Mariah May and Luther) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
  • Continental Crown Championship — Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
  • AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) (with Killswitch, Mother Wayne, and “The Prodigy” Nick Wayne) vs. Daniel Garcia
  • Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • Tag-team match: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli)
  • All-Star Scramble match – winner receives future AEW World Championship match: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. TBD vs. TBD
