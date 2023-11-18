All Elite Wrestling heads to the City of Angels for 2023 AEW Full Gear. Full Gear remains in its typical November slot on the calendar. Full Gear marks the final “Big Four” pay-per-view event of 2023, which includes Double or Nothing, All Out, and Revolution.

AEW Full Gear will be headlined by the MJF, who must defend the AEW World Championship in the main event and the ROH World Tag Team titles on the pre-show. The only problem is that MJF has not picked a partner for the tag team match. Samoa Joe has offered his services, but the champion remains hesitant. Other wrestlers in action include Jay White, Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, Skye Blue, and more.

Find out how to watch 2023 AEW Full Gear Below.

When and where is 2023 AEW Full Gear?

AEW Full Gear starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm. PT on November 18. Coverage of the Zero Pre-Show begins at 6:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. PT. Full Gear will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

How to watch 2023 AEW Full Gear

Full Gear will air in the United States and Canada through Bleacher Report via its website or app. Full Gear costs $50 and gives customers access to the live broadcast and on-demand replay, which can be accessed for 72 hours. Full Gear can also be purchased through cable and satellite providers. Select Dave & Busters, movie theaters, and Tom’s Watch Bar locations will broadcast Full Gear in the U.S..

International fans can purchase Full Gear through FITE International, YouTube, and PPV.com. For more International options, visit the AEW website for more information.

2023 AEW Full Gear Card

Zero Hour: AEW Full Gear Pre-Show | Saturday, November 18 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

MJF will be in the first and last match of the night. On the pre-show, MJF and a partner to be named will face The Gunns for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Later, MJF will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Jay White. Other notable matches include Hikaru Shida versus “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Hangman Adam Page versus Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match, and Orange Cassidy versus Jon Moxley for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

View the entire card below.

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley Texas Death Match: Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico) vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black)

Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush and Dralístico) vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black) Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

ROH World Tag Team Championship (pre-show): MJF (c) and TBA vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

