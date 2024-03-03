How to watch the Netflix Slam: Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the best tennis players in the world, will face off in the inaugural Netflix Slam. The tennis exhibition match will stream live on Netflix. This is the fourth matchup between the Spaniards, with Nadal holding a 2-1 lead. Their last meeting came at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, a match won by Alcaraz.

Nadal remains a legendary figure in tennis. The 22-time Grand Slam champion battled leg injuries for most of the 2023 season, causing him to miss important tournaments like the French Open and Wimbledon. Nadal, 37, is the healthiest he’s been in two years as he tries to wrap up his iconic career with a few more wins. While Nadal is staring down retirement, Alcaraz is just getting started. The 20-year-old is already a two-time Grand Slam winner, with his last major coming at Wimbledon in 2023. Both players will use The Netflix Slam as a tune-up for next week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Watch The Netflix Slam on Netflix

The Netflix Slam will stream live on Netflix at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 3. The exhibition match will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Since the match features two Spaniards, The Netflix Slam will stream live as an English and Spanish broadcast. If you cannot watch live, The Netflix Slam will be available to watch on demand after.

How much does it cost?

Nadal vs. Alcaraz | The Netflix Slam | A Netflix Live Sports Event | Official Trailer | Netflix

Unfortunately for subscribers, Netflix recently increased its prices despite continued growth. The cheapest plan is Standard with ads, which costs $7 per month. This tier is ad-supported and does not include every movie and TV show available in higher tiers, with the most notable omissions being the newer Sony movies like Thanksgiving and No Hard Feelings. However, subscribers can still watch Netflix on two supported devices.

The other two Netflix plans – Standard and Premium – are ad-free. Standard costs $15 per month, and Premium costs $23 per month. The biggest difference between plans is the amount of supported devices allowed on each plan. Standard allows up to two supported devices, while Premium can support six. Extra member slots can be added for $8 per month.

Who is participating in The Netflix Slam?

Nadal and Alcaraz will face off in the Netflix Slam. Kay Adams, who will serve as the host, will be joined by analyst Prakash Amritraj and numerous tennis greats on commentary and play-by-play. The list of tennis legends includes Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández, Patrick McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. The Spanish broadcast will feature Feliciano López and David Ferrer on commentary.

The Netflix Slam is the streamer’s latest foray into live programming. Last week, Netflix steamed the 2024 SAG Awards for the first time. In November 2023, the streamer aired The Netflix Cup, a special golf match featuring professional golfers and F1 drivers.

