3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in April 2024

Netflix knows how to do rom-coms. The streaming service constantly releases entertaining original rom-coms and spotlights classics from the genre live within its vast library. Some of the best romantic comedies are streaming on Netflix, including Silver Linings Playbook, the Oscar-winning rom-com starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence; The Holiday, a delightful Christmas romance from Nancy Meyers; and Your Place or Mine, a witty comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Those are only some of the many rom-coms available on Netflix. For April, we spotlight three more romantic comedies to watch this month. Our selections include a New York City-based female adventure, a pleasant romance set in Ireland, and an all-time classic featuring two of the best actors from the genre.

Recommended Videos

How to Be Single (2016)

Before she tackled supervillains in Madame Web, Dakota Johnson tackled the trials and tribulations of dating in New York City in 2016’s How to Be Single. After impulsively breaking up with her college boyfriend, Alice (Johnson) moves to the Big Apple to work as a paralegal. While in the city, Alice meets her wild co-worker Robin (Rebel Wilson), a carefree young professional who loves to party and sleep around. Robin teaches Alice to embrace a single lifestyle and date around.

Two other single women join the fold: Robin’s commitment-fearing sister, Meg (Leslie Mann), and hopeless romantic Lucy (Alison Brie), who tries to find the man of her dreams on dating apps. How to Be Single is a clever and charming female-led comedy about hookup culture, a topic typically covered in cinema by males.

Stream How to Be Single on Netflix.

Irish Wish (2024)

No streamer does cheesy rom-coms better than Netflix. While the streaming giant sets most of its rom-coms during the holiday season, there are exceptions, including love stories revolving around major life events like birthdays and weddings. Speaking of weddings, Netflix continues to fuel Lindsay Lohan’s comeback to stardom with her latest offering, Irish Wish, a marriage rom-com directed by Janeen Damian. Editor Maddie Kelly (Lohan) secretly loves author Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos). Before Maddie can tell Paul how she feels, he falls in love with Maddie’s best friend, Emma (Elizabeth Tan).

Things go from bad to worse when the new couple plans to wed in Ireland, and Maddie reluctantly agrees to be Emma’s bridesmaid. Days before the wedding, Maddie wishes to marry Paul while sitting on a magic Irish bench. Much to her dismay, the wish comes true. Yet, Maddie can’t stop thinking about James (Ed Speleers), the wedding photographer. Is Irish Wish predictable? Absolutely. However, is it a treat to watch Lohan shine in a genre in which she thrives? You better believe it. It’s why Irish Wish is one of the most popular movies on Netflix.

Stream Irish Wish on Netflix.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starred in one of the best rom-coms ever, 1993’s Sleepless in Seattle. Hanks and Ryan could have gone their separate ways and never made another rom-com together. Thankfully, the duo rekindled their on-screen chemistry and reunited with writer-director Nora Ephron for You’ve Got Mail. Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) owns an independent children’s bookstore on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Joe Kelly (Hanks) owns a chain of corporate bookstores and plans to open one across the street from Kathleen’s store, which will likely put her out of business. Naturally, Kathleen and Joe are business enemies.

Unbeknownst to either of them, Kathleen and Joe are anonymous internet friends who exchange messages through their screen names, “Shopgirl” and “NY152,” respectively. Fans of Sleepless in Seattle will not be disappointed with You’ve Got Mail. It’s Hanks, Ryan, and Ephron, a winning formula that never fails.

Stream You’ve Got Mail on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations