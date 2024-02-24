How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The road to the 2024 Oscars continues Saturday night with the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The SAG Awards famously include “I am an actor” speeches to kick off the show. These happen because the SAG Awards are voted on by more than 130,000 performers in the SAG-AFTRA union. The SAG Awards is a ceremony for actors, by actors.

Since the SAG Awards are only voted on by performers in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the categories honor the best actors from film and television in 2023. The most-anticipated award is Ensemble in a Motion Picture, which will likely go to Oppenheimer or Barbie. The SAG Awards also have two categories for stunt work and a special lifetime achievement award. The 2024 recipient is the OG Funny Girl herself, Barbra Streisand.

For the first time, the SAG Awards will air on a streaming service. Which one? Scroll below.

Watch the 2024 SAG Awards on Netflix

The 2024 SAG Awards will stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 24. The ceremony will air live, but Netflix users can watch the show on demand afterward. Tan France and Elaine Welteroth are the hosts of the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show. The pre-show airs live from the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok.

How much does it cost?

Toward the end of 2023, Netflix increased its prices, making the service more expensive. Standard with ads is now the cheapest plan at $7 per month. However, that plan is the only ad-supported tier. Standard at $15 per month and Premium at $23 per month are ad-free plans with unlimited programming. However, Standard only supports two devices at a time, while Premium supports up to six.

2024 SAG Awards: Nominees

In the film categories, all eyes will be on Male Actor in a Leading Role and Female Actor in a Leading Role. It will come down to Cillian Murphy versus Paul Giamatti for male actor and Lily Gladstone versus Emma Stone for female actor. The winner will be the presumed favorite to win an acting Oscar. In the television categories, there is no stopping Succession, as the HBO drama will likely go three-for-three.

Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Annette Bening, NYAD

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, BEEF

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

BEEF

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

