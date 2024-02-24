How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards live stream

The road to the 2024 Oscars continues Saturday night with the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The SAG Awards famously include “I am an actor” speeches to kick off the show. These happen because the SAG Awards are voted on by more than 130,000 performers in the SAG-AFTRA union. The SAG Awards is a ceremony for actors, by actors.
Since the SAG Awards are only voted on by performers in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the categories honor the best actors from film and television in 2023. The most-anticipated award is Ensemble in a Motion Picture, which will likely go to Oppenheimer or Barbie. The SAG Awards also have two categories for stunt work and a special lifetime achievement award. The 2024 recipient is the OG Funny Girl herself, Barbra Streisand.
For the first time, the SAG Awards will air on a streaming service. Which one? Scroll below.
Watch the 2024 SAG Awards on Netflix
The 2024 SAG Awards will stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 24. The ceremony will air live, but Netflix users can watch the show on demand afterward. Tan France and Elaine Welteroth are the hosts of the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show. The pre-show airs live from the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok.
How much does it cost?
Toward the end of 2023, Netflix increased its prices, making the service more expensive. Standard with ads is now the cheapest plan at $7 per month. However, that plan is the only ad-supported tier. Standard at $15 per month and Premium at $23 per month are ad-free plans with unlimited programming. However, Standard only supports two devices at a time, while Premium supports up to six.
2024 SAG Awards: Nominees
In the film categories, all eyes will be on Male Actor in a Leading Role and Female Actor in a Leading Role. It will come down to Cillian Murphy versus Paul Giamatti for male actor and Lily Gladstone versus Emma Stone for female actor. The winner will be the presumed favorite to win an acting Oscar. In the television categories, there is no stopping Succession, as the HBO drama will likely go three-for-three.
Cast in a Motion Picture
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
- Annette Bening, NYAD
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
- Jodie Foster, NYAD
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley, A Small Light
- Ali Wong, BEEF
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun, BEEF
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- BEEF
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
