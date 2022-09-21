DAZN Free Trial: Can you watch live boxing for free?

Founded in 2015, DAZN is a combat sports streaming platform that has had quite a run over the years. When it first launched, DAZN was available only in four countries — Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Japan — but has since grown to compete with the likes of ESPN+. DAZN now serves more than 200 regions around the globe, delivering live and on-demand boxing content, including fights, documentaries, news, interviews, analysis, and an archive of more than three decades’ worth of classic bouts. If you’re thinking about signing up and heard something about a DAZN free trial, we’ve got all the up-to-date details right here.

Is there a DAZN free trial?

There used to be a DAZN free trial, but unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. It’s becoming increasingly common in recent years for streaming services to offer trial periods, especially after launching, only to rescind them after they’ve built up a substantial customer base. For example, there is also no ESPN+ free trial or Hulu with Live TV free trial (as Hulu with Live TV now includes ESPN+ by default) although there used to be, so DAZN isn’t the exception here.

DAZN formerly offered a free 30-day trial period to all new subscribers in many regions. This was after DAZN first rolled out and needed to compete with other streaming services by luring in new customers. As DAZN’s market share increased, however, the number of regions where the DAZN free trial was offered started to grow smaller and smaller. By the end of 2021, only new subscribers in Japan could avail themselves of the free trial, but this, too, disappeared in early 2022. Now, if you’re thinking of signing up for DAZN and want to give it a try first without paying anything, you’re sadly out of luck.

Can you get DAZN for free?

Just as with the now-discontinued DAZN free trial, the platform used to allow you to make a free account and enjoy a limited selection of content without paying. Currently, however, there is no way to get DAZN for free. Upon signing up, you’ll have to pay $20 for your first month and then $20 monthly thereafter, or you can sign up for the annual plan by prepaying $150, which comes to $12.50 per month on average and saves you $90. The benefit of the monthly plan is that there’s no long-term contract or commitment, and you can cancel any time.

Are there any DAZN deals?

Sometimes, third-party retailers or service providers (internet or cellular) will offer discounted or free streaming subscriptions with the purchase of select items or service plan subscriptions, but we’re not aware of any such DAZN offers. Typically, these streaming deals are for more popular and mainstream services such as Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, or the Disney Bundle. The best way to score a DAZN deal right now is to sign up for the yearly plan for a $150, which saves you $90 over paying for the month-to-month plan. If you’re not sure you’re ready to commit to a yearly membership, then you could always pay for one month for $20, give it a spin for 30 days, then sign up for the annual plan or cancel your membership.

Editors' Recommendations