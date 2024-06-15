 Skip to main content
Panthers vs Oilers Game 4 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The Florida Panthers take aim at the first Stanley Cup in franchise history when they face off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the finals tonight. The Oilers are not only trying to keep their season alive, they’re trying to avoid history, as a win for the Panthers would mark the first sweep in the Stanley Cup finals since 1998.

Game 4 starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ABC in the United States, but if you’re looking for ways to stream the NHL playoffs without cable, here are some options for watching a live stream of the Panthers vs Oilers.

Is there a free Panthers vs Oilers Game 4 live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) all include ABC live in most markets in the US. They are more expensive long-term than some of the following options, but more importantly for watching tonight’s game and any other potential games in this series, they all offer a free trial. The Fubo trial will give you seven days for free before you need to cancel your subscription or pay for your first month, while the YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream free trials are each five days.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 4 on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If you’ve already used your free trials for Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, then ESPN+ becomes the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game. It’s just $11 per month or $110 for the year, or you can bundle ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu for just $15 per month.

Also note that if this series gets extended, all of the remaining games will also stream live on ESPN+.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 4 live stream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

For those who are outside of the United States and don’t want to bother with international live-stream options, a virtual private network (VPN) is necessary. If you subscribe to NordVPN or another VPN service, you can hide your location and connect to a digital server in the US. This makes it look like you’re actually inside the country, thus letting you stream the game on any of the aforementioned streaming services.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
