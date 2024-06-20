 Skip to main content
Euro 2024: Spain vs Italy live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a rematch of a thrilling Euro 2020 semifinal, Spain and Italy will clash in what is arguably the biggest Euro 2024 group stage match today. Both teams sit on three points after their opening match of the tournament, as Spain rolled to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, while the defending champs erased an early goal from Albania to capture the 2-1 win.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and want to stream Euro 2024, we have a number of different ways you can watch Spain vs Italy live online for free.

Watch the Spain vs Italy live stream on Fubo

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo isn’t the only way to watch a live stream of Spain vs Italy for free (more options below), but it’s our top recommendation. That’s because Fubo has exclusive US English-streaming rights to a couple of remaining Euro 2024 matches, meaning it’s the only way you can watch every single match of the tournament in the United States.

The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, which means you’ll be able to watch Spain vs Italy (today, Fox), Netherlands vs France (Friday, Fox), Turkey vs Portugal (Saturday, Fox), Switzerland vs Germany (Sunday, Fox), Croatia vs Italy (Monday, Fox), Albania vs Spain (Monday, Fox Sports 1), France vs Poland (Tuesday, Fox), England vs Slovenia (Tuesday, Fox) and other matches before you have to pay anything or cancel your subscription.

Other ways to watch the Spain vs Italy live stream for free

The Fox Sports and YouTube TV logos.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, you can watch a live stream of Spain vs Italy for free via either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above). They both include Fox (live in most markets) and come with a free five-day trial.

Watch the Spain vs Italy live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

This option won’t be for everyone, as Sling TV only has Fox available live in a couple of markets. However, if you do happen to live in one of those markets, Sling is the cheapest non-free-trial way to watch a live stream of Spain vs Italy in the United States.

You’ll need the “Sling Blue” channel package, which is currently only $20 for you first month. But even if you’ve used Sling before, it’s still only $40 per month, which is still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service with Fox.

Watch the Spain vs Italy live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access one of the aforementioned streaming services. They’re all normally restricted to US-only, but a VPN hides your location and connects you to a digital server in the United States to get you around those restrictions.

NordVPN works well for this purpose, as it’s fast, reliable and has nearly 2,000 servers in the United States alone. You can also check out your list of the best VPN services for some other options.

