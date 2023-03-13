 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch The Golf Channel anywhere in the world for free

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re a huge golf fan, you almost certainly want the Golf Channel in your life. While checking out how to watch the PGA Tour live stream will get you halfway there, to be able to watch the Golf Channel involves a slight change to your streaming options. Whatever your plans, we’re here to help with a look at how to catch the Golf Channel live stream and even how to watch for free. Interested? Read on while we look at the best methods to watch the Golf Channel for free and long-term options too.

Watch The Golf Channel on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is an excellent option for sports fans, particularly if they’re keen to check out the Golf Channel live stream. Depending on the plan you choose, there are at least 145 channels to pick from, including the Golf Channel. You also get Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and NBC and USA Network so you can catch up on the Premier League too. For when you don’t want to watch sports, FuboTV also bundles in Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and other entertainment options. It costs from $75 per month but there’s a FuboTV free trial for anyone that wants to try it for seven days for free. If you’re keen to watch the Golf Channel for free, this is a good short-term option.

Watch The Golf Channel on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

We’re big fans of Sling thanks to its great pricing and range of channel options which makes it one of the best live TV streaming services around. You’ll need to sign up to Sling Blue to gain the Golf Channel with the service offering other advantages such as NBC and USA Network for the Premier League, along with Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and a heap of news stations too. The first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 so this is an affordable way to keep up with the best sport. You also get 50 hours of DVR storage if you can’t be around to watch the Golf Channel live.

Related

Watch The Golf Channel on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

A popular option for cord-cutters, Hulu with Live TV will keep everyone happy at home. The service costs $70 per month and includes the Golf Channel but also plenty of other sporting options like ESPN, NBC and USA Network, so you get a wealth of sports at your fingertips. In all, there are over 90 channels but you also get Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled to extend your options. Check out the best shows on Hulu for titles like Welcome to Chippendales and How I Met Your Father or consult ESPN+ for the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch The Golf Channel on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Over the years, YouTube TV has gradually established itself as a great live TV streaming service. If you’re keen to watch the Golf Channel, that’s there along with more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. You’ll love the variety with ESPN, USA Network, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports all options. It’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV costs $65 per month with unlimited DVR storage available.

Watch The Golf Channel from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you regularly travel, you need one of the best VPNs to still be able to watch the Golf Channel wherever you travel. That’s because not all streaming services work the same abroad. Some offer a limited programming schedule while others won’t work at all. Sign up to NordVPN and you can persuade your internet connection to think it’s still back in the US, allowing you to watch the Golf Channel that you’re already paying for. All you need to do is click on a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest for you. It also provides you with better security. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can give it a try without any risk. We’re confident you’ll stick with it for a long time to come, especially if you travel regularly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Where to watch The Last of Us: stream episode 9 for free
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
March 12, 2023 5:53PM
Ellie sits on a truck in The Last of Us.

How does HBO keep churning out such high-quality programs? It's a good "problem" to have, as the network's Sunday night lineup remains full of excellent TV shows that are worth your time.

And 2023 is business as usual for HBO, as The Last of Us is the network's latest hit show. In The Last of Us, the world has fallen victim to the Cordyceps infection, resulting in a deadly global pandemic. Joel (The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal), a smuggler in the post-apocalyptic U.S., is tasked with transporting a teenage girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey), who may hold the key to defeating the infection. With widespread critical acclaim and massive ratings, The Last of Us has quickly become one of HBO's most popular shows of all time.

Read more
Oscars Live Stream: Watch the 74th Academy Awards for free
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 12, 2023 6:00PM
oscar effects featured image 2021

Which movie is going to dominate the 74th Academy Awards -- or as they're more commonly known, The Oscars -- this year? Will the loud action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once clean up all 11 categories it was nominated for? Or will the quiet Banshees of Inisherin get all acting and writing awards this year? Fill out your Oscars 2023 prediction cards, crack open the booze, and get ready for some bad jokes: the 2023 Academy Awards are underway, and there's a free Oscars 2023 live stream, so you can tune in without paying a penny.
Watch the Oscars Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has ABC, and therefore will have the Oscars. FuboTV is one of our favorite live TV streaming services and always our go-to recommendation for streaming a single event. Why? Because there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial. If you sign up this weekend, you can watch the Oscars completely free and cancel before FuboTV charges you any money. We're betting you won't though, since it's a great deal. The basic FuboTV plan will get you 145 channels for $75.

Read more
Every cameo in The Last of Us season 1, explained
Alex Welch
By Alex Welch
March 12, 2023 6:30PM
Troy Baker wears a winter coat in The Last of Us Episode 8.

Over the course of its first season, HBO’s The Last of Us has repeatedly gone out of its way to honor the 2013 video game that inspired it. Not only has the critically acclaimed, postapocalyptic series stayed surprisingly faithful to its source material. but it’s also included references to the original Last of Us that only longtime fans of the property could catch. From a child’s drawing on a wall to a specific needle drop in its seventh episode, The Last of Us has snuck in plenty of deep-cut Easter eggs throughout its first season.

The live-action series has also featured a handful of cameo appearances from actors who were involved in the Last of Us video games. Here’s what new fans of the series should know about the cameos in question, including one actor's major, but easy-to-miss appearance in the Last of Us season 1 finale.

Read more