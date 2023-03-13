How to watch The Golf Channel anywhere in the world for free

If you’re a huge golf fan, you almost certainly want the Golf Channel in your life. While checking out how to watch the PGA Tour live stream will get you halfway there, to be able to watch the Golf Channel involves a slight change to your streaming options. Whatever your plans, we’re here to help with a look at how to catch the Golf Channel live stream and even how to watch for free. Interested? Read on while we look at the best methods to watch the Golf Channel for free and long-term options too.

Watch The Golf Channel on FuboTV

FuboTV is an excellent option for sports fans, particularly if they’re keen to check out the Golf Channel live stream. Depending on the plan you choose, there are at least 145 channels to pick from, including the Golf Channel. You also get Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and NBC and USA Network so you can catch up on the Premier League too. For when you don’t want to watch sports, FuboTV also bundles in Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and other entertainment options. It costs from $75 per month but there’s a FuboTV free trial for anyone that wants to try it for seven days for free. If you’re keen to watch the Golf Channel for free, this is a good short-term option.

Watch The Golf Channel on Sling TV

We’re big fans of Sling thanks to its great pricing and range of channel options which makes it one of the best live TV streaming services around. You’ll need to sign up to Sling Blue to gain the Golf Channel with the service offering other advantages such as NBC and USA Network for the Premier League, along with Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and a heap of news stations too. The first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 so this is an affordable way to keep up with the best sport. You also get 50 hours of DVR storage if you can’t be around to watch the Golf Channel live.

Watch The Golf Channel on Hulu with Live TV

A popular option for cord-cutters, Hulu with Live TV will keep everyone happy at home. The service costs $70 per month and includes the Golf Channel but also plenty of other sporting options like ESPN, NBC and USA Network, so you get a wealth of sports at your fingertips. In all, there are over 90 channels but you also get Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled to extend your options. Check out the best shows on Hulu for titles like Welcome to Chippendales and How I Met Your Father or consult ESPN+ for the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch The Golf Channel on YouTube with Live TV

Over the years, YouTube TV has gradually established itself as a great live TV streaming service. If you’re keen to watch the Golf Channel, that’s there along with more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. You’ll love the variety with ESPN, USA Network, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports all options. It’s also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV costs $65 per month with unlimited DVR storage available.

Watch The Golf Channel from abroad with a VPN

If you regularly travel, you need one of the best VPNs to still be able to watch the Golf Channel wherever you travel. That’s because not all streaming services work the same abroad. Some offer a limited programming schedule while others won’t work at all. Sign up to NordVPN and you can persuade your internet connection to think it’s still back in the US, allowing you to watch the Golf Channel that you’re already paying for. All you need to do is click on a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest for you. It also provides you with better security. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can give it a try without any risk. We’re confident you’ll stick with it for a long time to come, especially if you travel regularly.

