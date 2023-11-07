The Champions League is one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world, gathering together all the best teams from around the globe. A must watch for soccer fans, there are various ways to watch the Champions League live depending on what part of the world you live in. We’ve picked out the best ways to watch the Champions League live, including many popular streaming services. If you’re keen to keep up with the league from the group stages right up until the final, read on while we take you through your options.

How to watch the Champions League in the US

In the US, you need to sign up for Paramount Plus to watch the Champions League live from start to finish. It’s one of the smaller streaming services but it’s an ideal source for soccer and other sporting events. There’s a steady stream of movies and TV shows too with what’s new on Paramount Plus changing and evolving regularly. If you want to try out Paramount Plus, you can do so for seven days via the Paramount Plus free trial. From there, the Essential plan costs $6 a month while the Premium plan costs $12 a month.

How to watch the Champions League in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports is the place to go for the Champions League. Previously known as BT Sports, the service has been rebranded to TNT Sports. If you already had access to BT Sports, you automatically have access to TNT Sports. If you don’t then you’ll need to sign up for Discovery Premium+. It costs £29.99 per month and you can choose to sign up through Amazon Prime if you prefer. There’s no free trial unfortunately, with the standard fee always £29.99 per month.

How to watch the Champions League in Canada

If you live in Canada, DAZN is what you need to sign up for to watch the Champions League. It costs $25 CAD per month but better value for the purposes of the Champions League comes from signing up for a full year for $199 CAD. If you love sports, DAZN is a great option thanks to it also having the UEFA Nations League, Europa League, MLS, along with other sports like the NFL. There’s no DAZN free trial so the best option is to commit to a year at $199 CAD.

How to watch the Champions League in Australia

If you want to watch all things Champions League from Australia, you need to sign up to Stan and add its Stan Sport add-on package. Stan costs from $10 AU per month with ad-supported versions and more premium models available. From there, pay $15 for the Stan Sport add-on package each month to watch every game in the Champions League. There’s a 30-days free trial if you want to try out Stan.

How to watch the Champions League from anywhere

For those of us who travel regularly, geo-restrictions are a nuisance. They mean your streaming services rarely follow you how you might expect meaning you miss out on the Champions League and what you’re paying for. To circumvent the issue, use one of the best VPNs such as NordVPN. By using NordVPN, you can trick your connection into thinking you’re still home, thereby allowing you to access your streaming app. It takes seconds to set up with you simply picking a server from the list and the app doing the rest. The service is inexpensive while being one of the best VPNs for streaming so it’s great for all kinds of purposes while you travel.

