One of the most exciting WWE events of the year heads to London for Money in the Bank. Considered one of the “Big Five” premium live events, Money in the Bank features one of the most exciting matches in the company: the Money in the Bank ladder match. With a Money in the Bank ladder match, a briefcase hangs high above the ring. To win, competitors must climb the ladder and secure the briefcase containing a contract for any championship match. There will be a Money in the Bank match for both the men and women.

In addition to the Money in the Bank matches, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in action. Reigns will team up with his cousin Solo Sikoa to take on brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso in the Bloodline Civil War. Plus, top WWE stars, including Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey, will be in action. Find out how to watch WWE Money in the Bank below.

When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

For the first time in over 20 years, the WWE heads to London for a premium live event. Money in the Bank will start at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Saturday, July 1. Please note the special afternoon start time because of the time difference in London. The pre-show begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event will be held inside the O2 in London, England.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank streams live on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network elsewhere. A Peacock subscription is required to access Money in the Bank in the U.S. On Peacock, there are two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium, which has ads, costs $5/month or $50/year and provides users with over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment. Premium Plus does not have ads and costs $10/month or $100/year. Money in the Bank and WWE content can be accessed on Premium and Premium Plus.

Outside the U.S., Money in the Bank is available on WWE Network. Prices will vary depending on your country and region.

WWE Money in the Bank Card 2023

The Money in the Bank ladder match for the men and women headline the card. However, the Bloodline Civil War can steal the show. View the entire card below:

Bloodline Civil War: The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark

Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

