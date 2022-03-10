Peacock’s WWE Evil trailer spotlights wrestling’s bad guys

In the world of wrestling, heroes and villains are called “faces” and “heels,” respectively. Fans are supposed to cheer for the good guys/faces and boo the bad guys/heels. But sometimes, the crowds just love the villains more than the heroes. That’s something that John Cena can attest to. Before his recent breakout role as Peacemaker, Cena portrayed a face for most of his WWE career. And Cena was often booed out of the building despite his success in the ring.

Perhaps that’s why Cena has created a new series, WWE Evil, which explores some of the WWE’s greatest villains in their own words. Cena is also hosting the show, each episode of which will put the spotlight on a different performer. From the classic era, there’s “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Undertaker, and Kane. Modern wrestlers like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin get their due as well. Even Stephanie McMahon, the heir to the company, will be featured in her own episode.

Here’s the official description of the series from Peacock.

“The battle between good and evil is as old as time itself. But the line between the two is often blurred … and sometimes, what side you stand for is simply a matter of perspective. This fascinating subject matter is the focus of WWE Evil, an entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical villains in WWE history. Journey into the deepest and darkest recesses of these WWE Superstars’ psyches, uncovering dastardly secrets and exploring the real-life motivations for their turn to the dark side. Examine the ultimate rogues in WWE, from the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, The Miz, and ‘Legit Boss’ Sasha Banks, to the ‘Billionaire Princess’ Stephanie McMahon, ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton and ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan, to the ‘Brothers of Destruction’ and the ‘Head of the Table’ himself, Roman Reigns! Discover why there is no light without darkness, and why there can be no hero … without a true villain.”

The first episode of WWE Evil will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, March 24.

