Jackpot! trailer: John Cena guards Awkwafina in deadly lottery adventure

A winning lottery ticket can change your life. However, the prize can also kill you in the first trailer for Jackpot!, Paul Feig’s new action comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena.

2030 Los Angeles. Katie Kim (Awkwafina) has returned to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. During an audition, Katie wins a multi-billion-dollar jackpot. This should be a life-changing moment for Katie. Instead, it becomes a nightmare. Katie learns that anyone with a losing ticket that kills her before sundown can claim the prize.

To survive, Katie needs some help. Enter Noel Cassidy (Cena), an amateur lottery protection agent who protects Katie in hopes of receiving some prize money. The rip-roaring adventures lead the duo all across the city, avoiding death at every turn. One of these jackpot hunters is Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), the owner of a lottery protection agency who wants Katie’s prize.

